Reem Hills will include beaches, parks, hills and even a canal…

The Eastern face of Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island will be transformed into a verdant urban oasis — with hills, beaches, parks and even a canal — under plans from locally-based developer Q Properties.

The space

The villa mega-project, being carved right into the heart of the capital, is primarily an upscale gated residential endeavor, but there will be plenty of leisure attractions to it too. Teased in the development brochure are mosques, community spaces, nurseries, club houses, shops, restaurants and cafes, jogging and cycling tracks, parks and playgrounds, beaches and pools.

Rather fittingly, one of the central features of the development is that it will be cast over engineered hills, the highest of which will offer spectacular 360 degree views of the surrounding area.

Location-wise it’s three minutes from the exciting new Reem Mall development (that’s the one with the gigantic snow park in it, dropping immenently), it’s next door to Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, nine minutes from Abu Dhabi city centre, 12 minutes from the Corniche and less than 30 minutes away from Abu Dhabi Airport.

When will it open?

According to a statement issued by Emirates Stallions Group PJSC (ESG) — Q Properties have appointed the Royal Development Company (a subsidiary of ESG) as the property management company, who will be delivering phase one, (in the absence of any more historic global events) by as early as December 2024.

Looks like those hiking shoes you bought for the Hatta trip are going to get a second outing after all.

The villas

The hyper modern housing units you see here at Reem Hills, offer between five and seven bedrooms and come in four distinct design styles. The Zen Design for example takes inspiration from Asian architecture; the Frame Design offers interiors with deliberately created wide-open spaces; the Minimal Design obviously offers a minimalistic aesthetic, with expansive glass fronting inviting in natural light; and the Cubic Design is all about symmetry and harmony.

The neighbour

Right next door of course is the similarly mega retail project of Reem Mall, a 1.2 billion US Dollar behemoth of leisure indulgence with around 85 different dining options, and more than 450 stores, across two million square feet of retail space.

It will also feature Snow Abu Dhabi, ‘one of the world’s largest snow parks’ — offering sub zero encounters with themed-characters and access to 13 thrilling rides and attractions, including an enchanted tree, a snowflake garden, crystal carousel, ice labyrinth, tobogganing and a shovel-ton more. It doesn’t matter if the weather outside is frightful, the scenes inside look delightful.

