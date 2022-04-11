More than 2,000 scooters will be made available, although riders must have either a full driving license or a permit to use them…

Looking to see the city sights in style? Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that that from Wednesday April 13, you’ll be able to ride an e-scooter in 10 Dubai districts on designated cycle tracks.

The network stretches across an impressive 167 kilometres, ranging from the suburbs of Dubai Internet City and JLT, to the scenic shores of the Palm and right to the heart of the city on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. Areas in Satwa and Al Rigga are also covered, as well as safe roads and tracks within specific zones of Al Qusais, Al Mankhool and Al Karama.

The operation of electric scooters on permitted cycling tracks has started in 10 districts across Dubai starting from Wednesday, April 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/J8rlec9mJU — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 10, 2022

If you don’t own your own and need to hire one, the areas will be covered by 2,000 scooters, all of which will be operated by one of four companies.

Requirements for riding an e-scooter

Earlier this month, the RTA announced that under a new resolution, e-scooter riders are required to have either a full driving license (from the UAE or international) or apply for a free e-scooter permit and pass an online test. These will become available from May 1, and you can get them online at rta.ae. Riders below 16 are not permitted to ride electric bikes or scooters.

As more e-scooters come into use as the city looks at becoming more sustainable and two-wheel friendly, Dubai Police will ensure the compliance of road and e-scooter users.

“It is our duty in Dubai Police to control the road, and ensure that cyclists, e-scooter riders and users of all other mobility means comply with the safety conditions to protect them as well as others against the risks of roads,” said Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Image: Dubai Media Office