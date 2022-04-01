Riders, take note…

E-scooter riders are required to have a driving license issued by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) under a new resolution announced this week.

A statement from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai confirmed a slew of rules and reminders covering the safety of cyclists and e-scooter riders.

According to the resolution, the RTA will issue licenses for “electric-scooters or any other form of bikes in accordance with the decisions issued by RTA’s Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors.” It adds that a driving license is ‘essential’ to ride an electric scooter, and residents should not ride electric scooters, or any other type of bikes as specified by the RTA without receiving a driving license permit. As such, riders below 16 are not permitted to ride electric bikes or scooters.

A reminder of the existing rules

The resolution also issued reminders of the safety rules surrounding cycling and e-scooting, such as:

Bikes should be fitted with a white head lamp in front and a red lamp and red reflector in the rear. They should also have a bell fitted on the steering wheel and brakes on the front and rear tyres.

Cyclists should not use their bicycles on roads with a speed limit of more than 60km per hour.

Cycling on jogging or walking tracks is not allowed.

Reckless cycling is prohibited, and one-handed cycling should only be undertaken when signaling.

Reflective vests and helmets should be worn at all times.

Additional riders are not permitted on bicycles and electric bikes unless the bikes have separate seats for them.

As always, the resolution is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.