When three hours just isn’t enough…

You never need to travel far for happy hour deals in Dubai – but not all happy hours are created equal. If you’re planning on settling in for the long haul, pull up a stool at one of Dubai’s longest happy hours, where you can score discounted drinks for five, seven, eight or nine hours – plus a handful of places where happy hour never stops.

All day, every day: UBK

The only thing we like more than happy hour is happy hour, every hour. That’s exactly what you’ll get at cool Dubai bar UBK. Sit under the cute canopy in the air-conditioned terrace, where there’s English pub garden vibes. A selection of house drinks, including beers, wines and spirits, are available for Dhs33, all day, every day.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

All day, every day: The Notorious

The Notorious is a casual new Irish pub inviting you to leave the fuss and frills at the door. Right now, there’s a brilliant happy hour for beer drinkers, with selected pints priced at Dhs35 all day every day.

The Notorious, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, 12pm to midnight Mon to Fri, 10am to 1am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)56 9497435. thenotoriouspig.xyz

All day, every day: Icon Bar & Lounge

For brilliantly priced happy hour drinks and a place to relax with no fuss or frills, head to Icon Bar & Lounge in Media City. This has to be the best happy hour deal in the city – with selected beverages priced at Dhs29 all day every day.

Icon Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 366 9186. radissonhotels.com

9 Hours: Roaring Rabbit

Roaring Rabbit is one of the newer spots on the Palm, located inside the Taj Exotica hotel. It offers a daily happy hour from 5pm to 8pm, but on Fridays it plays host to one of the Palm Jumeirah’s best value drinks deals, with 50 per cent off selected beverages from 12pm to 9pm.

Roaring Rabbit, Taj Exotica Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 275 4444, tajhotels.com

9 Hours: Nelson’s

For traditional pub vibes, head to Nelson’s in Barsha Heights to enjoy an eight-hour happy hour from 12pm to 8pm every day, followed by a second one-hour happy hour from 12.30am to 1.30am. Deals apply on bottled and draught beer, house wine and beer.

Nelsons, Media Rotana, Barsha Heights, Dubai, happy hour 12pm to 8pm and 12.30am to 1.30am. Tel: (0)4 435 0011. mediarotana.com

8 Hours: Jazz@PizzaExpress

This great JLT bar is always busy – popular for its live music, and of course, pizza. Happy hour runs daily from 12pm to 8pm with selected beverages priced from Dhs27, and it’s even extended for 13 blissful hours on Mondays, from 12pm to 1am. The happy hour also comes with a dinner-and-drinks deal, with 5 bottles of beer and a classic pizza for Dhs150.

Jazz@PizzaExpress, Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 441 6342. pizzaexpress.ae/jazzpizzaexpress

8 Hours: Hoxton

Occupying the space left behind by Axe House, Hoxton is described as an urban bar and eatery and opens daily from noon until 2am. The same urban, graffitied interiors, neon red signs and best of all – the games area – stayed behind when the venue changed names. So, you can still get your fix of air hockey or pool when you check out this London-cool bar. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm every day with 50 per cent off selected beverages.

Hoxton Dubai, Armada Bluebay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 395 8888. Facebook.com/HoxtonDubai

8 Hours: Hi Five Dubai

This casual Internet City bar has plenty of great deals on throughout the week. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm every single day, with selected beverages priced at Dhs25.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai, Internet City. Tel: (0)55 537 7714. hifivedxb.com

8 Hours: JB’s Gastropub

For happy hour deals on JBR, you’ll get eight long hours of happiness at JB’s Gastropub every day. During happy hour, there’s special prices on selected cocktails, wine, beer and spirits from 12pm to 8pm, plus deals on house drinks from midnight until closing at 2am for the night owls.

JB’s Gastropub, Amwaj Rotana, JBR, Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 428 2000, rotana.com

8 Hours: Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen has a prime (and rather extensive) spot by the twinkling waterways at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Happy hour runs every single day from noon until 8pm with selected beverages priced at Dhs35. There’s also specials on buckets of beer, starting from Dhs155.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen. Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. mezzaninedubai.com

8 Hours: TJ’s

TJ’s, the friendly neighbourhood sports cafe in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers offers a cool industrial-chic design, with high tables, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace. Happy hour runs every day with 50 per cent off selected beers, wine and spirits from 12pm until 8pm.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 11am to 1am Saturday to Wednesday, 11am to 2am Thurs & Fri. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com

8 Hours: McGettigans JLT

A JLT institution, McGettigan’s runs its happy hour for eight hours every day except Saturday. This famed Irish watering hole serves up a whole host of draught beer and ciders from Dhs33, bottled beer from Dhs32, wine from Dhs32 and spirits for Dhs30.

MgGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dhs10 drinks from 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

8 Hours: Nara Pan Asian

This JLT hotspot is known for its lively weekend brunches and mod-Asian menu, but it also delivers an epic happy hour deal each day. From noon until 8pm, enjoy selected draught and bottled beers, house spirits, wine and cocktails from Dhs22.

Nara Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge, Cluster A, Lake Level, JLT, daily noon to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 421 1356. naradxb.com

7 Hours: Phileas Foggs

Sip your way through some top happy hour deals overlooking the greens at Phileas Foggs. This supersized sports bar and pub has already become a firm family favourite for its roster of daily specials, which includes a seven-hour happy hour from Monday to Friday.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

7 Hours: Claw BBQ

If you’re watching your wallet this weekend, head to Claw BBQ in Souk Al Bahar for happy hour, which happens every day from 12pm to 7pm. During happy hour you can get selected wines, bottled beers and spirits, house wine and cocktails from Dhs30, and a range of draught beers from Dhs35.

Claw BBQ, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, happy hour every day from 12pm until 7pm. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. clawbbq.com

7 Hours: Palm Bay

If you’re in the mood for some al fresco happy hour-ing, give Palm Bay a try. Situated beach-side at Club Vista Mare on the Palm, its always busy. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 7pm every day except Friday and Saturday

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, happy hour 12pm to 7pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

6 Hours: Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

The second offering of Joe’s Backyard Gastropub, where pub grub meets alfresco fun at Jumeirah Islands, offers six hours of happy hour drinks deals from Dhs29 every Tuesday to Sunday between 2pm and 8pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the four-hour weekend happy hour is 4pm to 8pm.

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Mon to Thurs 2pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 12pm tp 1am. Tel: (058) 998 8590, jumeirahislandsclubhouse.com

5 hours: Distillery Gastropub

You’ll find cool hipster hangout Distillery Gastropub in the heart of Downtown Dubai with its swanky beer garden offering amazing views of the Burj Khalifa. It’s a perfect post-work social spot with soft jazz music drifting over the scene and there’s a happy hour running from 3pm to 8pm daily.

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, open 3pm to 2am Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3am Friday and Saturday. Tel: (0)54 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

5 Hours: The Duck Hook

This cosy gastropub in the Dubai Hills Golf Club offers special deals on selected beers, wines and spirits between 3pm and 8pm, with prices starting at Dhs33. There’s also bottles of wine from Dhs150.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, daily 3pm to 8pm. Tel: 800 666353. facebook.com/theduckhookdxb

5 Hours: Goose Island

Five Jumeirah Village’s fun-filled sports bar offers a five-hour happy hour every Monday to Thursday between 4pm and 9pm, extending it to eight hours from 12pm to 8pm on Fridays. There’s still drinks deals to be had on the weekend too, with Saturday and Sunday happy hours from 12pm to 3pm. The deal gets you two drinks for the price of one.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Mon to Thurs 4pm to 2am, Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com