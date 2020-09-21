Including two-for-one offers and discounted drinks…

We could all do with an extra dose of happiness in our lives right now, and if that happiness comes in the form of discounted drinks, who are we to argue? Take your pick of eight new Dubai happy hours to try this week.

Hanami

We’re big fans of the modern Japanese vibe at Hanami on the Palm. And now that the temperature has started to dip, you can expect to find us parked on the stunning terrace come sunset. The sweetener? Nichibotsu happy hour delivers two-for-one drinks from an extensive line-up that includes Japanese-accented cocktails (try the refreshing Shinjuku), wines, beers and spirits.

Hanami, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 581 1234 facebook.com/hanamidxb/

Turn Up at Five Jumeirah Village

Whether you want to catch live sports on the big screen, or catch up with friends on the terrace, turn up to Turn Up bistro pub between 6pm and 9pm, for happy hour beers starting at Dhs25.

Turn Up, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, daily 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 248 9999. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Beau Rivage

This creekside bistro and bar has a particularly lengthy happy hour, with drinks starting at Dhs18, from noon until 9pm each day. If you want to kick on after 9pm, plump for the daily ‘Drink All Night’ offer, which includes unlimited house beverages from 9pm to 1am for Dhs199 per person.

Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay, daily noon to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 873 3333. millenniumhotels.com

La Mezcaleria

Hit La Mezcaleria between 6pm and 8pm, Saturday to Thursday, for Dhs30 drinks and a 30 per cent discount on the mod-Mex menu.

La Mezcaleria Pop-Up, Indie, Level 1, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Wednesdays, 9pm to midnight, from Dhs175. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Claw BBQ

Say hello to happy hour at Claw BBQ, from 4pm to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday. Selected draught and bottled beers, house spirits, wine and cocktails start at Dhs27.

Claw BBQ, Souk Al Bahar, Sun to Thu 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. clawbbq.com

Matto

This Oberoi restaurant has been given a recent facelift, and to celebrate they’ve launched Aperitivo del Matto’. Available from Saturday to Thursday, from 5pm to 8pm, this sleek Italian eatery is pour Happy Hour drinks priced from Dhs25.

Matto, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Sat to Thu 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)52 604 3535. mattodubai.com

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis

This funky hotel in Dubai Silicon Oasis runs happy hour at multiple venues, with 50 per cent off selected drinks from 4pm to 7pm each day. On Thursday evenings, they up the ante with Sunset Sessions at Red Roof Pool – along with 50 per cent off drinks from 4pm to 7pm, ladies can enjoy free-flowing punch from 7pm to 8pm. Soak up the DJ tunes while you take a dip in the pool.

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, happy hour daily 4pm to 7pm; Sunset Sessions Thu 4pm to late. radissonhotels.com

Six Senses Spa

For a more relaxing take on happy hour, book a pampering session at Six Senses Spa, in the Renaissance Downtown Dubai Hotel. Save 40 per cent when you book a spa treatment between 2pm and 4pm, Sunday to Thursday.

Six Senses Spa, Renaissance Downtown Dubai Hotel, Sun to Thu 2pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 512 5566. sixsenses.com/en/spas/dubai

