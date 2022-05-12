Sponsored: The spectacular shows are back in full swing, but only until the end of May…

Incredible singers, record-breaking athletes, stunning cabaret performances and roller skating acts – Billionaire Dubai’s dazzling shows are full of fabulous feats. If you’ve not caught the jaw-dropping show this season, this is your last chance: the venue is set to close for summer at the end of the month.

Diners are in for a culinary treat with not one, but two, gastronomical voyages created by acclaimed chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu. For fans of fine Italian flavours, an ode to Billionaire’s Italian heritage is brought to life through the Italian menu of signature homemade pastas like tagliolini, gnocchi and tortellini. Those looking to feast through delicious Asian dishes can opt for the pan-Asian menu, which incorporates both traditional and new-world cooking techniques. Live-fire dishes straight from the Josper grill are presented alongside inventive sushi options served on beds of ice, slithers of sashimi and tasty bao buns.

Not just a feast for the tastebuds, this sensory dining experience is a feast for the eyes, as Billionaire’s world-class entertainment takes to the stage from 9.30pm each evening, mesmerising guests with show-stopping performances. From death-defying acrobatic stunts to sultry singers and cabaret shows you’ll want to sing along to all night long, the diverse array of entertainment makes it one of Dubai’s most impressive shows.

The entire show is curated by Artistic Production Director, Montse Moré who has worked with Cirque du Soleil, Lío and Pacha in Ibiza.

The high-energy night has been meticulously choreographed to create a memorable experience for all guests. This is one dinner and a show you won’t want to miss…

Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesday to Sunday 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 510 3100, (0)56 678 3357.@billionairedubaiofficial