The eagerly awaited Floyd Mayweather boxing event that was scheduled to take place atop the Burj Al Arab helipad on Saturday, May 14 last week was postponed following the passing away of UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa.

As confirmed by Mayweather and several other sources, the fight will now take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 21 at 10pm. Tickets for the event have not yet been announced but will soon go on sale at some point today.

The caption accompanying the boxer’s post on Instagram reads, ‘The expected sand storm won’t stop this event. I look forward to putting on a show for all my fans in person and worldwide.’

The event was originally titled The Showcase in the Skies, but is now called The Abu Dhabi Unity Boxing Event. Besides Mayweather, the event will also feature former UFC middleweight champion Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva and other star boxers.

Now retired, Mayweather is widely considered one of the best fighters of all time due to being undefeated in over 50 matches. His last ‘money fight’ match was with Conor McGregor. At this event, he will box with his former sparring partner Don Moore.

While in Dubai…

Floyd Mayweather was in Dubai gearing up for his match when the news of Sheikh Khalifa passing away was announced. The boxer took to his social media to share his condolences. The photo of Sheikh Khalifa had caption, ‘Sending my condolences to the entire UAE. RIP Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed’.

The boxer also shared posts of him visiting top spots in Dubai including taking on the slopes of Ski Dubai, visiting the Museum of the Future, doing some ‘light’ shopping at Dubai Mall and enjoying the views of Dubai Marina from a yacht.

