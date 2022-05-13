There will be a 40-day mourning period across the UAE…

UAE President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away today, Friday May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced. He was 73 years old.

A statement on wam read, “the Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE.”

According toThe National, the Ministry of Presidential affairs has announced 40 days of official mourning with flags at half mast. There will also be a three-day closure of ” ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels and the private sector.”

Sheikh Kahlifa became the second president of the UAE and the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi on November 3, 2004. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed.

