Sponsored: Happy hour deals, epic DJ sets, and a pumping pool party…

The summer heat might be creeping up, but Bla Bla shows no signs of slowing down this May. The beach club-meets-epic-nightlife-spot has a brilliant roster of events happening this month, whether you’re looking for a lively pool party, brilliant happy hour offer or a night out to see a top DJ spin.

It kicks off on Saturday May 7 with Italian DJ Damianito live at The Tent, Bla Bla’s brilliant indoor club room. The award-winning DJ won the coveted Red Bull Thre3style winner’s trophy in 2018, and is well known for his party-starting sets, dropping his own edits of bass-infected hits designed to fill the floor. Entry prices start from Dhs150, and include a free drink on arrival.

Spend your summer days at The Beach Club with its chilled infinity and spa pools, refreshing cocktails and poolside dining; it’s the ideal place to hang out in the summer heat. And, from June until the end of August, your entrance fee is fully redeemable for food and beverages from the pool menu, with prices starting from Dhs200. Come sunset, head over to the Beach Bar and enjoy happy hour deals where it’s Dhs35 per drink all summer long from 4pm to 8 pm every day.

And before summer sets in, Bla Bla will be bidding farewell to the season with a Last Friday Pool and Beach Party on Friday May 27. Head down from 11am to bag the best bed, and settle in for a day of tan-topping backdropped by a standout roster of entertainment, with DJs, dancers, a saxophonist and illusionist all on hand to make it an epic closing party. With a Coachella-inspired ambience, don your best boho-chic swimwear and get glammed up with flower tiaras, face and body painting. Sun loungers start from Dhs200, with Dhs100 redeemable in food and drink.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, 8am to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae