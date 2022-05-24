One of the biggest artists in the world is returning to perform…

A fan of Justin Bieber? We have some exciting news as the pop idol is heading to Dubai to perform at Coca-Cola Arena on October 8.

The 28-year old hit Canadian singer will be in the city as part of his record-setting Justice World Tour which has sold over 1.3 million tickets thus far. His global trek spans six continents with over 30 countries. He will be playing more than 125 shows from May 2022 to May 2023.

The pop idol rose to fame back in 2009 when he was discovered by an American record executive and signed with RBMG Records. Some of his popular tunes include Peaches, Stay, Ghost, Honest, Love Yourself, Stuck with U and many more.

How to get tickets?

Visa-presale goes on sale on May 26 at 10am (UAE time) on coca-cola-arena.com and all fans who register will receive a pre-sale link to purchase tickets.

The general sale will start 24 hours after this on May 27 at 10am.

On bringing the show to Dubai, Thomas Oversen, the owner of T.O.P Entertainment stated, ‘having Justin back for what will be his third visit and fourth performance in the city is so exciting, both for his fans and for me personally. The UAE hasn’t seen shows of this size and scale since pre-pandemic and I can guarantee everyone is in for a real treat – the production is world-class and there is no doubt Justin is at the very top of his game right now. The ticket sales worldwide speak for themselves!’

Biebs has a huge number of fans all over the world selling over 75 million albums globally. And of course, there are plenty of fans here in the UAE, so Oversen highly recommends registering for the Visa pre-sale. And remember, this concert will most likely draw in fans from all over the Middle East so it’s guaranteed to sell out quickly.

Consider yourself really lucky. Dubai wasn’t a part of the original schedule but additional dates were later on added in to include it. Other cities that jumped on the list include Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

Justin who was named Artist Of The Year at the 2021 MTV VMAs and nominated for thirteen Billboard Music Awards has been wowing fans nightly on the opening leg of his Justice World Tour 2022. The tour is his biggest and most ambitious tour of his career. It is his first global outing since 2016/2017 Purpose World Tour. He was last in Dubai back in 2017 where he performed at the Autism Rocks Arena.

Images: Getty Images