Noughties nostalgia incoming…

Bongos Bingo is back at Atlantis The Palm next month, and if that wasn’t enough to get you excited for the return of the floor-filling bingo rave, they’re throwing in a special performance from noughties pop group, S Club.

After a string of sellout shows at Zero Gravity during the winter, Bongos Bingo Dubai will head indoors to the Asateer Tent at Atlantis The Palm on Friday June 3 for the first of its summer shows.

Tickets go on sale on Friday and will be available via platinumlist.net.

If you’re not familiar with the concept, it’s just like normal bingo in the sense that numbers will be called and participants need to score a row to win prizes. What makes Bongo’s Bingo different to the type that your grandparents play, are the seemingly random prizes (think Henry the Hoover, cardboard cut-outs of your favourite day time television presenter, and giant fluffy unicorns).

The headline performance will see S Club Party – now made up of original members Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh as well as former S Club Juniors’ member Stacey McClean – take to the stage as part of the show. Fans of the band can look forward to a string of 00s nostalgic hits, such as Reach, Bring It All Back and Don’t Stop Movin’.

The show on Friday June 3 is the first of a line-up of summer Bongos Bingo Dubai shows. More bingo dates – as well as some brilliant throwback artists – are set to be announced soon.

If past events are anything to go by, you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on tickets. Get your gang to check their calendars sooner rather than later.

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Friday June 3, tickets on Friday May 13. @bongosbingodubai