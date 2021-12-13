Dubai’s wild bingo bash is back…

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai has somewhat of a loyal following in the city, with tickets to each event guaranteed to sell-out at speed. It’s been a while since we were last able to experience a night of outrageous bingo games, but the good news is – it’s back.

If you’re not familiar with the concept, it’s just like normal bingo in the sense that numbers will be called and participants need to score a row to win prizes. What makes Bongo’s Bingo different to the type that your grandparents play, are the seemingly random prizes (think Henry the Hoover, cardboard cut-outs of your favourite day time television presenter, and giant fluffy unicorns).

The four-round bingo event challenges partygoers to be the first to complete a line, two lines and a ‘full house’ for their chance to win wild prizes.

The next edition takes place on Friday January 28, at brand new location – Zero Gravity Dubai. An Instagram post announcing the news promises a bingo beach festival, with a surprise guest yet to be announced.

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai even took home the coveted What’s On award for Favourite Show in 2021.

Tickets aren’t on sale just yet, so keep your eyes peeled for a clue on when they’ll go live. If past events are anything to go by, you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on some. Get your gang to check their calendars sooner rather than later.

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Zero Gravity, Friday January 28, tickets on sale soon. @bongosbingodubai