Address Sky View is set to launch a new afternoon tea next month over the summer that fans of strawberries will just adore.

The uniquely curated experience is a delicious strawberry themed affair with a pretty medley of savoury and sweet bites. On the white tiers, you can pick from pink-themed savoury treats including beetroot brioche, a savoury eclair with pickled strawberries, and strawberry and datterino (a small oval tomato) gazpacho.

If you want to indulge in something sweet, the delicious selection includes strawberry and rhubarb roulade and Opalys (white chocolate) infused tonka beans mousse with strawberry balsamic compote. Of course, you’ll also find everyone’s favourite afternoon tea treats: a selection of scones and jams.

The chefs have elegantly prepared each bite with beautiful finishing touches to showcase the strawberry theme. A few are even topped with edible gold leaf for that extra ‘wow’ factor.

You can pair your afternoon tea with aromatic beverages including a variety of teas, coffees and juices for Dhs195 for two. If you wish to add on a house drink or bubbles to your package, it will be on an a la carte basis.

The afternoon tea takes place at The Patisserie located on Level 2 of Address Sky View where you can enjoy uninterrupted views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

You can start enjoying your afternoon tea from June 2. To make your bookings, email dineatskyview@addresshotels.com, or call 04 873 8888. It is available daily from 4pm to 7pm.

Images: Address Sky View