Just because it’s summer, doesn’t mean you have to hit the pause button on visiting Reform Social Grill. The popular British gastropub has opened its outdoor tent with some great new deals that the whole family can enjoy.

Here are the popular offers you can enjoy with friends and family.

Paint & Grape: Show off your creative side and impress your loved ones and maybe even yourself with paint and grape night on May 26. You’ll get a canvas and all the required painting materials plus unlimited bubbly and canapés. Starting next month, it switches to a flower bouquet workshop. Available every second Thursday from 7pm to 9pm for just Dhs340 per person.

Comedy Nights: Slot in some time in your busy schedule for laughs every second Thursday from 8pm with Reform’s line-up of comedians. It’s a Dhs75 minimum spend per person.

Curry Night: Love a good curry? At Reform’s curry night on Thursday, you will get a starter, a main course featuring a popular curry dish and a house beverage for Dhs110 from 6pm to 10pm.

Quiz Night: For some friendly competitive fun, head on over to this vintage game show quiz night by Lottie & Guests. It takes place every Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm with bubbly and drink specials for Dhs35.

Schnitzel night: Every Tuesday from 5pm, indulge in your favourite schnitzels from the Reform menu and two sides for Dhs110.

Family brunch: Bond with the family over Saturday brunch from 1pm to 4pm. For the little ones, there are craft stations, a magician, a juggler and face painting. It’s Dhs230 for soft drinks and Dhs375 for house drinks. For children aged six to 12, it’s Dhs99 and under-sixes can dine for free.

Happy Hour: Happy hour lasts for eight hours every Friday at Reform from 12pm to 8pm with drinks at just Dhs35.

Sunday Session: Enjoy Sunday with mates with this two-hour beverage deal and barbecue platter for Dhs280. It beings at 12pm.

Sports live screenings: Of course, you can enjoy the latest sporting actions here, too.

You can even rent out the summer garden tent for private hire, birthdays, functions and private events. To get more information or to make a reservation, call 04 454 2638 or WhatsApp on 058 647 8692.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, ongoing until August, Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae