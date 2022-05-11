They’re something of an expert when it comes to entertaining kids…

The global kids entertainment phenomenon, Peppa Pig along with her family, friends and no doubt a ‘grr dinosaur’ or two are making their way to Abu Dhabi for a series of live shows this month.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure will unfold on stage at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island between Thursday May 26, and Sunday May 29, 2022. There’s one show daily on Thursday and Friday (at 6pm). And there are two shows daily on Saturday May 28 (at 2.30pm and 6pm) and Sunday May 29 (at 11am and 2.30pm).

Tickets are on sale now via the etihadarena.ae website, with prices starting at around Dhs96, with VIP packages also available.

No salt, all Peppa

This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure.

Present, and along for the ride, are all your (kid’s) favourite characters from the TV show, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and likely little George too. Hope that’s not a spoiler. And good old Daddy Pig has been roped in to drive the bus. After all he is an expert at driving buses. Silly Daddy Pig.

Full priced tickets are available at the following pricing, VIP – Dhs386; Platinum – Dhs268; Gold – Dhs225; Silver – Dhs171; Bronze — Dhs96.

If you’ve got little ones that are of Peppa appreciation age, this is a borderline unmissable experience.

Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, from Dhs96, multiple timings from Thursday May 26 to Sunday May 29. Tickets available now via etihadarena.ae.

Images: Provided