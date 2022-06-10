10 epic things to do in Dubai this July

Live acts, new staycation spots and some top summer savings…

We may be heading into the peak summer heat, but if you’re staying in the city you don’t need to be twidling your thumbs. With the return of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), plus some hot new openings, there’s plenty happening across Dubai.

Here’s 10 brilliant things to do in Dubai this July.

Throughout July: Head out of the city on a new staycation

Mövenpick’s new Ras Al Khaimah beach resort might be just what you’re looking for if you’re staying in the emirates this summer. Featuring no less than three pool and six bars and restaurants, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is now welcoming guests and is sure to be a hit with staycationers. Dubai-born alfresco restaurant Ula will be opening it second branch in the hotel, plus neighbourhood social bistro Boons, panoramic rooftop venue Neo Sky Bar, a lobby lounge called Möca, all-day eatery The Market and Californian hangout Beach House. Guests are invited to check-in to one of 418 rooms and suites, soak up the sun on a 300-metre stretch of private beach, get pampered at the wellness hub or make a splash at Ras Al Khaimah’s biggest floating water park.

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, doubles from Dhs400. movenpick.com

July 1 to September 4: Snap up a deal at Dubai Summer Surprises

The city-wide festival – celebrating its 25th edition this year – is returning for 10 weeks of epic events and wallet-friendly deals, with shopping discounts, plus dining and entertainment options. During DSS, offers will be announced daily via mydss.ae with deals on iconic sports, fashion, beauty, home and accessory brands. Your shopping spree can begin at 10am and it will last until stocks are available. Residents and visitors also stand a chance to win prizes with plenty of raffles and gifts up for grabs.

mydss.ae

July 2: See a former One Direction star live

After a series of postponements, the former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is finally bringing his Walls world tour to Dubai this Saturday July 2. When he takes to the stage in Dubai, fans can expect to hear tracks from his debut album, Walls, as well as a string of his solo hits such as Just Like You, Back To You and Just Hold On.

Louis Tomlinson, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 7pm, Saturday July 2, from Dhs225. coca-cola-arena.com

Until July 5: Snap up a limited-edition Dubai poster

Dubai-based Highlife poster artist Clare Napper has designed a lovely new collection featuring the country’s most popular flora. Prints include Bougainvillea, Frangipani, Livonista Palm, Tropical Hibiscus, Periwinkle, Traveller’s Palm, Snake Plant, Smooth Agave, Morning Glory, Yellow Bell, Date Palm and Desert Rose. Head to her pop-up store in Times Square Centre to check it out.

Jardins De UAE by Clare Napper, Times Square Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, 10am to 10pm daily, until July 5. highlife-dubai.com

July 9: See a captivating play by David Mamet

The Courtyard Playhouse presents Oleanna, a play by David Mamet, on Saturday July 9, which explores the dynamic of power, privilege and consent in a captivating two-character drama starring Ellie Pinkerton and Bryan Mackenzie. A tough but worthy watch from this talented am-dram group.

Courtyard Playhouse, Alserkal, Al Quoz, 8pm to 10pm, Saturday July 9. Tel: (050) 986 1760, courtyardplayhouse.com

From mid-July: Party at a Beirut hotspot

Thought you’d have to wait until the cooler months for an exciting new nightlife opening? Think again, as one of Beirut’s top spots is opening its doors in Dubai this July. The jaw-dropping Amelia is a refined lounge and restaurant, which offers a lively drinking and dining experience, and it’s set to open inside a stunning new venue at Address Sky View next month. The new Downtown hotspot will offer a menu of Japanese and Peruvian fusion dishes, with hints of Mediterranean flavours to create a menu that appeals to all tastes.

Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, opening July 2022. @amelia.dubai

July 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23: Get some belly laughs with The Laughter Factory

Dubai’s favourite comedy club returns with three new international acts this July. British comedian Paul Tonkinson, American act Lisa Alvarado and comedy circuit favourite Pierre Hollins will deliver a laugh-a-minute show at venues including Movenpick JBR, Zabeel House The Greens and Studio One Hotel.

8.30pm, July 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23, Dhs160. thelaughterfactory.com

Until July 18: Soak up the sun at a luxe beach day

Dubai’s luxe beach and pool destination, Drift Beach Dubai, is taking a short summer break from July 18 until August 20, so you’ve only got a few weeks left to enjoy sun-soaked beach days, poolside sundowners and laid back lunches at Drift’s Provençal restaurant. Guests can revel in the beach club’s stunning infinity pool, stroll the 1km sandy beach, and enjoy the sounds of the club’s own curated playlist. The beautiful, temperature-controlled pool is also ideal for leisurely laps as well as sipping on a crisp glass of rose, whilst the glistening waters of the Arabian Gulf are a few sandy footsteps away.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Pool and Beach: 10am to 7pm, Restaurant: Sun to Thur 9am to 8pm, Fri & Sat 9am to 9pm, until July 18. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Throughout July: Work up a sweat at Dubai Sports World

The 12th edition of Dubai World Trade Centre’s mega sports arena is back until mid-September providing some relief from the heat. Dubai Sports World features 42 different courts including three five-a-side and three seven-a-side football pitches. Cricket players can practice batting and bowling on a dedicated pitch complete with nets and for padel players, there are two courts. You can also find 18 badminton courts, eight table tennis tables, two tennis courts, two volleyball courts and three basketball courts. Prices start from Dhs20, depending on the sport.

Dubai Sports World, Dubai World Trade Centre, 8am to midnight daily, from Dhs20. dubaisportsworld.ae

July 24: Try your hand at sushi-making with a top chef

Join SushiSamba Dubai’s culinary director Chef Kyung Soo Moon at a monthly sushi-making masterclass on Sunday July 24. Priced at Dhs689 per person, you’ll master the basics of some of chef Moon’s favourite sushi dishes, and then enjoy a three-course lunch with the option to add on a wine and sake pairing. It takes place in the intimate private dining room, with space limited to 10 guests per class.