Badminton, padel, table tennis, basketball, football and much more…

Looking to get fit this summer but want to avoid the relentless Dubai summer? Take note as Dubai Sports World is heading back to Dubai World Trade Centre. It launches on April 1 and will run for six months of action-packed sporting activities – its longest edition so far.

Running until September 21, sports enthusiasts can expect eight popular sports including football, cricket, basketball, padel and much more – all under one roof.

What’s inside?

Dubai Sports World features 42 different courts including three five-a-side and three seven-a-side football pitches. Cricket players can practice batting and bowling on a dedicated pitch complete with nets and for padel players, there are two courts. You can also find 18 badminton courts, eight table tennis tables, two tennis courts, two volleyball courts and three basketball courts. Phew…

How much will this cost me?

Prices start from Dhs20 depending on the sport you pick and the time slot. In addition to regular bookings and the broad array of academy and coaching options, a series of tournaments across various sports will soon be announced. Keep your eyes on @dubaisportsworld

Also, it is worth noting that the popular indoor venue is also operating at full capacity, so there’s no need to waste your energy battling for a spot on the courts.

For more information, pricing, or to enrol in the academies and summer camps, visit dubaisportsworld.ae or book via the Dubai Sports World app.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, commented, ‘Today, there is far greater awareness of the importance of sports and physical activity, thanks to the vision and support of the UAE’s leadership. The increased interest and engagement in sporting activities, throughout the year is reflective of this change. This has prompted us to extend the timeline of the Dubai Sports World calendar, running for over 23 weeks from April 1 to September 21, our longest edition yet.’

Heading over? You can park at an affordable rate at Za’abeel Plaza Parking, Al Mustaqbal Street or Exhibition Street Multistorey Parking. Of course, you can get the Dubai Metro to World Trade Centre and hop, skip and jump over to Za’abeel Halls.

Dubai Sports World is open daily from April 1 to September 21 from 8am to 12am (until 1am during the Holy Month of Ramadan).

dubaisportsworld.ae

Images: Dubai Sports World