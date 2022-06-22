The singer received Simon Cowell’s approval on Britain’s Got Talent…

UK artist, singer and songwriter, Calum Scott will be returning to Dubai this November with his brand new album Bridges.

He will be performing on Saturday, November 19 at the Hard Rock Cafe Dubai in Dubai Festival City Mall.

Expect to hear him and his band perform hit singles including hits like If You Ever Change Your Mind, The Way You Loved Me, and Goodbye, Again.

Tickets prices will be announced when they go on sale this week on Thursday, June 23 at 11pm on Ticketmaster.ae. Doors for the event open at 7pm.

Calum Scott’s unmistakable, critically acclaimed vocal style got him a standing ovation and even won him the golden buzzer from the blunt (read: rude) Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent for his rendition of Robyn – Dancing On My Own back in 2015.

After hitting the buzzer, Cowell stated, ‘I’ve never ever in all the years I’ve done this show heard a guy with the talent you’ve got. Seriously. And the version was sensational, and that shows to me that you’re more than a singer, you’re an artist and that’s why you got that (the buzzer).’ If you know moody Simon, that’s pretty high praise.

Calum Scott didn’t end up winning the British talent competition show but he went on to create his debut album which was number one on iTunes in 21 countries. He even amassed more than 50 Platinum and Gold awards across the globe.

Do note, that you will have to be 21 and above to attend the concert.

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour 2022, Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, Dubai, Nov 19, doors open at 7pm, concert only open to 21+, Tel: (0)4 232 8900. @livenationme

