Set to take place on the rolling green pastures of Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Island between October 28 and October 30, 2022 — Club Social Music is a three day festival of alfresco raving, awesome dining adventures, circus performers and opportunities to dive face first into a bunch of fun activations (including glitter art).

Now with the date looming near (last date to buy early bird tickets is September 18), we can report back with some exciting new additions to the schedule, including Club Social’s very own brunch.

And you can get your discounted early bird tickets for the festival now via ticketmaster.ae.

Day 1, Friday October 28

Warming up the crowd on opening night, DJ Pinkfish will be hitting the decks running with a set list full of his trademark funky, deep-disco beats. You’ll also be able to get involved with a BOGOF (buy one get one free) deal on select refreshments between 7pm and 9pm.

Brit-pop-rock indie outfit Kaiser Chiefs, are probably best-known for their debut, claxon for moshpits, hit I Predict a Riot. Named after a South African football team, the band have been making music since 2000 (two decades now!). Other hits you’ll recognise include Ruby, Everyday I Love You Less and Less and Never Miss A Beat. They performed at Dubai’s Party in the Park in 2016 and you may recognise the band’s frontman Ricky Wilson from his stint as judge on the UK edition of The Voice.

Also on Friday’s lineup are electro-banger G-unit, Clean Bandit, who have a string of catchy tunes that we can’t wait to hear. They’ll be performing a DJ set but we’re still hoping we get to hear some of the big ol’ choooons from their back catalog, hits such as Symphony, Rockabye (when Sean-a Paul said “daily struggle, we felt that) and Rather Be, to name a few. The band was last in Dubai in April 2019, performing at Zero Gravity’s One Big Beach Festival.

Wait, there’s more. Hold onto your panic-purchase festival hats, because locally-based superstar selector, DJ Nuffsaid will be leading the afterparty charge, bringing the noise until 2am in the morning.

Day 2, Saturday October 29

Our friend and your friend DJ Pinkfish is back to set the tone once more, joining him on the rebound is the 5pm to 7pm BOGOF happy hour.

The last time Liam Gallagher took to the stage in the UAE was for What’s On‘s epic Party in the Park festival in 2017. Best known as the lead of legendary British band Oasis, the star has been a solo hit factory since 2016. Highlights of his post-Oasis years include tracks such as, As You Were, Shockwave, Wall of Glass and Once. But we can’t be the only ones hoping for a set that also includes a couple of singalong Oasis anthems. HER SOUUUUL SLIDES AWAY….

And the master of after party ceremonies, DJ Nuffsaid is also returning on Saturday for an afterparty reboot, live and loud from 11.30pm until 2am.

Day 3, Sunday October 30

Brunch at a festival isn’t just a token gesture, it’s a great way to give you the fuel for a day of hands-in-the-air fiesta-ing. This one, 2pm to 7pm, does ironically work on the token principle though — with the house package available for Dhs250, securing you six house drinks and three food tokens. The premium option is Dhs350 with eight premium drink vouchers and three food vouchers.

This is a day devoted to a ‘Battle of the Bands’ — Club Social is handing the stage over to emerging homegrown talent for what will be a fan-packed proving ground of tomorrow’s potential superstars. And we can’t think of a better way to close out a festival that is, at its heart, an homage to good music and good vibes.

And it’s not just for fun, the winning band gets Dhs20,000 (more than enough to pay for the repairs to most school roofs), and will have the honor of closing the 2022 festival as well as opening for the headliner of the next one. Wild Stallions.

Tickets

Tickets are available now via ticketmaster.ae. Prices shown below are for Earlybird bookings and will increase on September 19.

Friday, October 28,

Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit (DJ set) — General admission Dhs125, Gold package Dhs245.

Saturday, October 29

Liam Gallagher — General admission Dhs165 Gold Dhs295

Sunday, October 30

Battle of the Bands — General admission Dhs25

Three-Day Festival Pass

Friday October 28 to Sunday October 30 — General admission Dhs235, Gold package Dhs 435

