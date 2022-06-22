Following two critically acclaimed tours and a West End run, Footloose stars Jake Quickenden (UK’s Dancing on Ice winner and Hollyoaks alumni) as the loveable cowboy Willard, while the legendary Darren Day – the iconic musical star of numerous West End shows, including Joseph and the Technicolour Dream Coat and Priscilla Queen of the Desert – stars as the joyless and troubled Reverend Moore.

Following the announcement earlier this week that The Lion King was headed to the UAE , we have more musical news – Footloose The Musical is toe-tapping its way to Dubai Opera for a four-day run from October 5 to 8.

Based on the 1980s screen sensation, which took the world by storm, Footloose The Musical follows the story of a young city boy (Jake Quickenden) who thinks his life is over when he’s forced to move to a rural small town in the south west of America. When he discovers that dancing and rock music are banned by the strict Reverend Moore (Darren Day), he takes matters into his own hands… and gets the whole town on its feet.

Footloose sizzles with spirit, fun and the best in UK musical talent. With cool choreography, expect classic ’80s hits, including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear It For The Boy, and the unforgettable title track Footloose.

Shows take place from Wednesday October 5 at 8pm through to Sunday October 8pm, with a Saturday matinee performance at 2pm. Tickets start at Dhs275.

Footloose the Musical, Dubai Opera, October 5 to 8, from Dhs275. dubaiopera.com/events/footloose-the-musical