It doesn’t get much bigger in the world of theatre than this…

Hakuna matata, UAE folks – the award-winning stage show version of The Lion King is coming to the UAE.

Marking its 25-year anniversary, the world-famous, award-winning musical is set for a historical four-week run in the UAE capital from November 16 to December 10 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

The now legendary musical has entertained nearly 110 million people worldwide since its 1997 debut and continues to garner huge acclaim worldwide with permanent residences in New York, London, Madrid, and Tokyo, and has enjoyed further international touring success recently in New Zealand, Australia, South Korea and more. The international touring show in Abu Dhabi represents a historic stop for the highest-grossing Broadway production of all-time.

“We’re so excited to finally share Disney’s award-winning musical The Lion King with our fans in the UAE,’ said Chafic Najia – Senior Vice President, The Walt Disney Company Middle East and North Africa. “Brought to us by visionary director Julie Taymor, and following the story of Disney’s beloved film, the musical offers an amazing experience, stunning effects, and, of course, unforgettable music. There’s something for everyone in the family and we can’t wait to share it with you, ” Najia added.

Winner of more than 70 global theatrical awards – including six Tony awards, a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, and Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Costume Design – the show will run on weekdays and weekends with two performances per day on Saturdays and Sundays, in special configuration within Etihad Arena to ensure an intimate, theatre-like experience.

As Nicolas Renna, Managing Director at Proactiv Entertainment, a leading producer, and promoter of large-scale events, said: “It doesn’t get any bigger in the world of theatre than The Lion King, a global hit that transcends audiences and demographics. So, to be able to bring it to Middle East for the first time, here in Abu Dhabi, is extremely exciting. Fans are in for a real treat…”

Tickets

Pre-sale tickets are available exclusively to ADCB card holders now, with general opening sales starting June 27. Ticket prices start from Dhs200 (Bronze – weekdays) through to Dhs1,500 (Royal – weekends) and will be sold exclusively through Platinum List and etihadarena.ae.

The Lion King, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 16 to December 10, from Dhs200. etihadarena.ae.