6 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: June 13 to 16

Want to upgrade your dull schedule this week? Take a look at the list of things to do in Abu Dhabi below and get to planning.

Monday, June 13

Get fit indoors at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

If you’re finding it hard to stick to your outdoor summer walks due to the rising temperatures, The Galleria Al Maryah Island has launched a new community-focused fitness program called Let’s Walk! to help you out. The initiative is not only free but you’ll even be rewarded with discounts and offers from top brands at the mall. Find out how it all works at thegalleria.ae

The Galleria al Maryah Island, Jazeerat Al Maryah, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 493 7400, thegalleria.ae/letswalk

Discover your love for literature at Qasr Al Watan

The wing of knowledge of the Qasr Watan’s Library is hosting an exhibition where visitors can discover a collection of manuscripts written by European scholars dating back to the 13th and 19th hundreds, showcasing insights into Arabic culture, music, medicine and literature. The books have all been granted the Sheikh Zayed Book Award from 2006 to 2022, an award that has a strong impact on the international literary and knowledge community. Visit the Palace’s Library where you’ll find more than 50,000 books which you can dive into in the reading room with views of the Palace’s fountains. Buy your tickets on qasralwatan.ae

Qasr Al Watan, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, library is open Mon to Fri 11am to 6pm and Sat 12pm to 6pm. Tel: (600) 544 442. qasralwatan.ae

Tuesday, June 14

Dig into a steak at The Signature 3

This Summer, The Signature 3 at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort is hosting a food experience steak lovers need to try. Only the finest meats from across the globe will be highlighted with crafted beverages to take your dining experience to a whole new level. There’s US black Angus aged beef cheek paired with Pinot Noir from Central Otago Mud House in New Zealand, and Wagyu +7 grain-fed beef striploin from Australia, paired with Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot crafted by Château Latour Camblanes in France. Sides include mashed potatoes, charred asparagus, broccolini and oyster mushroom with peppercorn sauce. Upgrade for an extra Dhs70 and get a pan-seared foie gras straight from the flambé trolley. Available daily from 7pm to 11pm. Book on 02 498 8443.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (04) 498 8443. stregissaadiyat.com Save some dirhams and take the kids to Yas Island This summer, Yas Island is granting free access to kids under 12 (when accompanied by a paying adult) at its theme parks with more than 100 thrilling rides, hotels, restaurants and more. The promotion is running between now and September 4, 2022. Mum and dad can also head to the spa where they will receive 20 per cent off on some well-deserved treatments. Read more here and book here. Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (600) 511 115, yasisland.com

Wednesday, June 15

Relax with a midweek pamper session at a premium spa

Saray Spa at the five-star Marriott Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi is set to spoil you with a midweek tranquil experience. The spa is offering a 40 per cent discount on all of the spa treatments from massages, facials and even a hammam from Monday to Thursday from 10am to 4pm. Book your spot for tranquillity at 02 201 4031 or you can email sarayspa.alforsan@marriott.com.

Saray Spa treatments, Marriott Al Forsan, Al Fursan Street, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, discount available from Mon to Thur 10am to 4pm, Tel: (0)2 201 4031. marriott.com

Thursday, June 16

Try the new summer menu at Shang Palace

Culinary maestro Chef Qiguo Su has put together a three-course menu showcasing the vast regional flavours of China for Dhs198. There’s crispy seabass fillet, a must-try authentic Sichuan spicy shredded chicken salad, beef ribeye with black pepper sauce, signature Udon noodles and much more to choose from. You’ll get one house beverage in the price. The menu is available from 6pm to 8pm daily.

Shang Palace, Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, summer menu available daily until 6pm to 8pm, Dhs198 for three courses, Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

