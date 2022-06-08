Let the summer savings begin…

Keeping the kids entertained throughout the summer months can feel like a daunting, and borderline remortgage-y task. But it doesn’t have to be.

One of the UAE’s most prolific family entertainment hubs, Yas Island has a whole summer full of stand-out savings to take advantage of — with kids under 12 staying, playing and cafe-ing for free.

The promotion is running between now and September 4, 2022 — and is applicable across select attractions, hotel packages and dining activities.

Life is a rollercoaster

Take Yas Theme Parks for example — recently recipients of a teary-eyed Kevin Hart seal of approval – this trinity of thrill zones is offering free access to kids under 12 years old, with a paying adult.

That represents some top gear savings on the record-breaking, comedian humbling, coasters of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi; the ecstatic aquatic fun of Yas Waterworld; and the spandex-clad superhero story telling of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Stay classy

The free kid’s places manifesto means that summer staycations at the exotic collection of hotels on Yas Island start at just Dhs631 for two nights and Dhs784 for three. Half-board dining packages are available from Dhs150 per adult (kids dine for free obviously) and there are a bunch of other cheeky treats and inclusions available during your stay.

More in-spa-ration

Finally… mum… dad — we hear you. You’ve more than earned a bit of chill time. Which is why you can get hold of up to 20 per cent off spa treatments when you stay at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island; Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island; The WB™ Abu Dhabi; Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi; Yas Island Rotana; Centro Yas Island by Rotana; Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island; Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Book your stay now on the yasisland.com website.

Images: Yas Island