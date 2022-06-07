12 of the most Instagrammable restaurants in Dubai

These Dubai restaurants are a feast for your feed.

There are so many great restaurants in Dubai that it can be hard to decide where to book a table. But if you just so happen to be looking to boost your follower count while enjoying a delicious meal (we don’t judge), there are a few special spots that stand out from the rest.

From dreamy beachfront settings to edgy design-led eateries, we’ve found the most Instagrammable restaurants in Dubai.

Mura

No attention to detail has been spared when it comes to the aesthetics of beautiful new Italian restaurant, Mura. The Amalfi coast-inspired restaurant is decked out in hues of dark blue and white, with stunning lemon trees forming to create a leafy ceiling effect. Upstairs, there’s an outdoor terrace once again lined with lemon trees, making for a truly Mediterranean dining experience.

Mura, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 575 5097. @mura_restaurant

Opa

Opa is an absolute must visit for a lively Greek dining experience. When arriving, you’ll step into a Mediterranean oasis with white mosaic flooring underfoot and beautiful flowers and fauna reaching up to form a dramatically beautiful entrance hall. Florals are a prominent feature, and you’ll find them scattered throughout the traditionally whitewashed restaurant.

OPA, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed, Dubai, Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed 7pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 7pm to 1am, . Tel: (04) 357 0557. Facebook.com/opadubai

SushiSamba

If you don’t make a reservation at SushiSamba for the incredible Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fusion cuisine masterminded by chef Moon, let it be for the stunning interiors that make this one of the most wow-worthy new openings of the last few years. Finished in rich colours of burnt orange and brass, this is a seriously glamorous spot. Coupled with lots of leafy foliage and double height ceilings, it’s one of Dubai’s most photogenic restaurants.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday to Tuesday 7pm to 2am, Wednesday to Friday 7pm to 3am. @sushisambadubai

Amazonico

Step out of the urban jungle and into a real jungle at Amazonico, the three-storey restaurant in DIFC. Decoration is a big part of what makes the venue so show-stopping, with teal crushed velvet, orange leathers and mariposas (Amazonian butterflies) found all around the venue.

Amazónico Dubai, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Shanghai Me

DIFC’s chic East Asian restaurant Shanghai Me is one of the financial centre’s most Instagrammable restaurants thanks to its ruby red interiors and art-deco detailing that are an ode to post-prohibition Shanghai. But the terrace, now covered for summer, is where you’ll get the best social media snap, with the space decorated with lush greenery and bamboo details.

Shanghai Me, Podium Level, Gate Village 11, DIFC, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 564 0505. @shanghaimedxb

Ninive

Inspired by the design features of Morocco, Iran, Iraq and Turkey, beautiful Ninive is decked out in earthy colours with pops of regal red and leafy botanicals. The cuisine follows the same level of diversity and heritage of the Arab world, where guests can enjoy an expensive menu of authentic dishes.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. @ninivedubai

Piatti by the Beach

Amalfi Coast inspired Piatti is one of the most photo-friendly restaurants on the Palm Jumeirah. Finished in nautical white and blue, bright magenta bougainvillea climbs the walls of both the indoor restaurant and the alfresco terrace. A walk-in antipasti room is an extra Instagram moment. Chef Batuhan Piatti, a former judge on Masterchef Turkey, has created a menu of Mediterranean delights such as burrata with cherry tomatoes and sautéed Mediterranean mussels.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, lunch 12pm to 4.30pm, dinner 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

The London Project

The botanical British restaurant stormed onto the scene with every bit of flair and flamboyancy as you would expect. The entire venue is draped in foliage, giving an outside-in feeling and plenty of opportunity to capture a unique Insta’ snap. With a happy hour deal every weekday, and brunches throughout the weekend, this lively spot is the perfect place to bring friends and visitors.

The London Project, Bluewaters, Dubai, daily, 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 580 8570. thelondonproject.com

Bounty Beets

Profiles across Dubai were awash with pink this year as newsfeeds were filled with snaps of Bounty Beets’ signature ‘Hello Beautiful’ wall art. The cute healthy cafe also features an angel wings artwork and a stunning central blossom tree so every angle will give you the perfect shot.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily 8am to 10pm. @bountybeets

Mama Zonia

Unleash your inner animal at Pier 7’s Amazonian-themed restaurant. Mama Zonia comes complete with junglesque greenery, bright upholstery and even a giant bird cage. Perfect if you’re looking to inject a bit more colour into your ‘feed.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat to Mon & Weds 12pm to 1am, Tues, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 240 4747. mamazonia.com

Flamingo Room by Tashas

This has to be one of Dubai’s most prettiest restaurants – you’ll spend more time looking at the sumptuous decor than your dining companion, such is the attention to detail. Marble floors, floral light installations, and a pretty blush pink colour palette combined with pops of punchy zebra print… can we say, heart eyes emoji?

Flamingo Room by Tashas, Jumeirah Al Naseem, daily 12pm to 4pm; 7pm to 11.30pm (until 12.30pm on Thurs & Fri). Tel: (42) 447 278. flamingoroombytashas.com

El Chapo’s Tacos

We’d love to know how the designers of this new Mexican spot came up with their concept. The difference is in the details, from the tiny Mexican man and wife salt and pepper shakers, to the neon pun signs across the walls. Every time you enter you’ll spot something you didn’t notice before.

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City daily, noon to 2am. Tel: (04) 514 5411. elchapostacos.com

Images: Provided