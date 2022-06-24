So much to explore at this new hub at the waterfront souk and marketplace at Deira Islands …

Culture vultures who love visiting museums in Dubai have a new spot to explore: Museum Hub at Souk Al Marfa.

Museum Hub at the waterfront souk and marketplace at Deira Islands will give visitors a glimpse of the pre-millennium lifestyle and the unique heritage of the UAE. The items date back between 40 to 200 years and amount to a total of one hundred million dirhams.

Each of the different spaces here is dubbed a ‘museum’, and at the moment there are 50 different spaces to check out. Museum Hub aims to grow even bigger by growing the collection by adding 50 museums by September and 50 more every six months thereafter.

The unique collection is made up of hand-made portraits of UAE’s leaders, medical stamps from postal offices in the UAE and around the world, authentic artefacts, jewellery, telecommunication devices, books, furniture, toys, unique daggers, hand-made tools, musical instruments, medical instruments, coins, fishing equipment and much more.

The collection also includes rare pearl boxes that date back 100 years as well as mandoos boxes (sort of like an antique chest) in all sizes and shapes that go back 50 years.

Naser Sulaiman, Founder of Museum Hub, said, “I have been collecting this selection of artefacts and antiques for over 25 years now with the aim to educate and inspire tourists, expats and younger generations to learn about the heritage of our country and the advancements it has made in the past 50 years. Collectors will also have access to a rare collection that has not been tapped into before.”

Visitors can also purchase chocolate and confectionery, baked goods, a rare collection of tea and coffee as well as hand-made ice cream (prepared using the authentic Arabic way).

Souk Al Marfa’s new operating hours are 12 noon to 12 midnight from Sunday to Thursday, 2 pm to 2 am on Friday and 12 pm to 2 am on Saturday.

For more information, visit museum-hub.ae

Souk Al Marfa, Deira Island, Deira, Dubai, Sun to Thur 12am to 12pm, Fri 2pm to 2am and Sat 12pm to 2am, @museum.hub

Images: Supplied