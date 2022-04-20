Love Museum of the Future? You’ll fall in love with these museums in Dubai…

The first answer that pops into your mind when someone raises the question, ‘Are there any museums in Dubai?’ is most likely ‘Yes, Museum of the Future!’. While the Museum of the Future is a must-visit for residents and tourists, we would like to tell you about the numerous other museums in Dubai that are packed with history, heritage and culture that are also worth the visit.

A visit to the museums is great if you want to learn about the UAE’s past, enjoy some art and culture and a great way to spend time with family or friends. The best news? Most of the museums listed below are pocket-friendly or free to enter.

Here are 10 museums in Dubai to visit

Al Shindagha Museum

Al Shindagha Museum is located at a very prominent spot in the emirate that has witnessed the emirate’s inception and development. Inside the museum, visitors are transported back in time to the 19th Century, where they learn about the heritage and growth of the UAE to the stunning metropolis it is now. From pearl diving, the oil era, cultural practices and the major significance of The Creek on trade, visitors are sure to leave with profound knowledge and insight into the country’s rich past. Your ticket to this museum will also grant you entry to The Perfume House which is located next to the ‘Historical Documents Centre’.

Al Shindagha Musuem, Al Shindagha, Dubai, Tel: (800) 33222. alshindagha.dubaiculture.gov.ae

Bayt Al Khanyar Museum

This museum is also known as the Dagger Museum and it is a one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to Emirati daggers. The Arabian dagger is an important part of Emirati tradition and was worn by many prominent figures including the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Alongside the items, you will also find a collection of historic photographs showing several generations of the UAE Rules and citizens. The museum also has a coffee shop serving traditional coffee. It will cost you Dhs5 to enter.

Bayt Al Khanyar Museum, Villa 42 Al Fahidi Street, Al Fahidi, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 286 2222. khanyar.com

Coin Museum

Located in Al Fahidi Historial Neighbourhood District near the Ruler’s Diwan in Bur Dubai, this museum spans two floors where visitors will have a chance to discover coins belonging to different historical eras. There are touchscreens you can interact with so you can find out much more about the coin that catches your interest.

Coin Museum, Al Fahidi Historial Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (800) 33222. dubaiculture.gov.ae

Dubai Coffee Museum

The largest coffee museum in the Middle East is right here in Dubai in the Al Fahidi Historical District. It showcases a wide selection of antique items illustrating the regional and international coffee history and culture. You will get to experience a number of different regional styles of coffee including the local Arabic style, Ethiopian style, Japanese style and more. You can even grab a coffee, sit back and sip as you get more coffee education in the cosy space.

Dubai Coffee Museum, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bastakiya, Villa 44, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 353 8777. @coffeemuseum

Emirates Philatelic Association

Love stamps? No… not the ones you got when you visited Expo 2020 Dubai, the postal kind. if the answer is yes or not, you need to make it a point to visit Emirates Philatelic Association. The museum paints a picture of the postal advancement in the UAE and showcasess a collection of stamps, postmarks and much more. Want to purchase one? You can, as they sell prized stamps here. Visit it the next time you are in Old Dubai and you may leave surprised.

Emirates Philatelic Association, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 353 5005. epa.ae

Etihad Museum

Etihad Museum opened its doors in 2017 and documents the story of the founding of the UAE. The Etihad Museum covers 2.5 hectares and is located next to Union House, where the signing of the treaty establishing the UAE took place in 1971. As for its unique design, the structure is designed in the shape of a manuscript, with seven columns built into the museum to resemble the pens used to sign the original declaration. Tickets for adults cost Dhs25 and for students it’s Dhs10.

Etihad Museum, Union House, 2nd December Street, Jumeira 1, Dubai. Tel: (04) 515 5771 etihadmuseum.dubaiculture.gov.ae

Naif Museum

Naif Museum is located in Deira was once a former police headquarters and prison dating back to 1939. Visitors will get an insight into the history and development of the Dubai Police Force and the city’s justice system. Expect to see life-size models with old police uniforms, artillery displays and more.

Naif Museum, Naif Police Station, Sikkath Al Khail Road Naif opposite Hyatt Regency Hotel, Dubai, Tel; (800) 33222.

Museum of the Future

A museum is an exhibition space that houses objects of historical, scientific, artistic, or cultural interest. However, the Museum of the Future is different. Inside the stunning jaw-dropping structure – a unique design shaped like an eye with a hollowed-out middle – visitors will get a futuristic peek into the world 50 years from now. Expect a space shuttle simulation, a visit to the ‘station’s command centre’, a ‘gram-worthy space where you will learn the importance of climate change, a level where you can revive your senses and much more. You can read all about it here. Tickets are priced at Dhs145 for those above the age of three.

Museum of the Future, Sheikh Zayed Road in front of Emirates Towers, Dubai, Tel: (800) 2071. museumofthefuture.ae

Saruq Al-Hadid museum

Saruq Al-Hadid translates to ‘The Way of Iron’ and the artefacts displayed here were found at an archaeological site on the edge of the Rub Al-Khali desert. Fun fact: They were discovered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai when he was flying his helicopter. The items are all preserved and in mint condition. The collection has grown as archaeologists and historians unearthed more tools, pots, beads, jewellery and more. Does the ring pattern in the photo above look familiar? The Expo 2020 Dubai logo got its inspiration from one of these 4,000-year-old gold rings that were found in an archaeological site in the desert.

Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 359 5612. dm.gov.ae

Women’s Museum

This museum is dedicated to sharing and celebrating the lives of women of the UAE. It is a national archive and documentation centre and you will find out about some very important Emirati women, and their lives in regard to historical and social context. You can find it in the old Gold Souq in Deira next to the fish market.

Women’s Museum, old Gold Souq (near the fish market), Deira, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 234 2342, womenmuseumuae.com

Re-opening soon

Dubai Museum

Located in Bur Dubai in Al Fahidi Fort, the Dubai Museum is the oldest existing building in the city (built around 1787). It was once a monarch’s base, a fortified residence, and a weapons arsenal and prison, before being renovated during the reign of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. At the moment though, it is under renovation and we here at What’s On have been keeping an eye for any signs of it reopening. When it was open, it happened to be one of my personal favourites giving visitors a taste of Old Dubai.

Pearl Museum

Pearl diving was very important to the UAE and goes back more than 7,000 years ago. Before the UAE was home to skyscrapers, it was once a small village with industrious pearl divers, dhow builders and merchants. At Pearl Museum you can find an exquisite collection of pearls that once belonged to the late Sultan Ali Al-Owais who was a successful pearl merchant and businessman. At the moment, it is currently listed as ‘temporarily closed’ but we will update this listing when it does open.

