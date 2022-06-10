Green Room is now open in Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah…

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a secret bar? There’s something especially exciting about walking through a hidden door to discover an exclusive party happening behind it. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, as Green Room has opened its (secret) doors.

You’ll find Green Room through a restricted corridor, and once inside you’ll see a sophisticated space with private booths and lush green velvet armchairs placed under dramatic chandeliers. A grand marble bar is lined with green bar stools, facing three large arch-shaped mirrors lit up with LED. An oriental floral wall paper adds pops of red and pink colour to the space, while a black and white striped flooring gives a retro feel.

Throughout the week, guests will enjoy a selection of deals, starting with ‘She’ ladies’ night on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which gives the girls four complimentary drinks and a sharing platter for Dhs150. On Wednesdays there’s a ‘Backstage R&B Brunch’ including three courses and three drinks for Dhs200 per person.

For something a little more entertaining, get ready for a burlesque night every Thursday, Friday, Saturday. With live singer Ayesha Reid and her talented dance group, guests will enjoy dinner and a show with dishes from the a la carte menu. On Sundays, expect the best hip-hop and R&B tunes to help you close out the weekend. ‘Society’ offers two starters and four selected beverages for Dhs150 per person, every Sunday from 7pm til late.

Stay tuned for Friday June 17, with special guest DJ Hot Since 82 will be performing live at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah. The British producer will play the main club, but guests who book for the dinner show in Green Room will get complimentary access to the club and direct access to avoid the queue. Otherwise, it’s free for ladies all night and free for guys before 11.30pm (Dhs150 after).

Green Room, Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to late. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. @greenroomsoho