Sponsored: A live jazz evening brunch you have to try…

If you listen to jazz and love a good brunch in Dubai, the two worlds come together for one harmonious night every Saturday at Sola Jazz Lounge. The jazz lounge is located at the five-star Raffles the Palm on Palm Jumeriah and it is launching an all-new weekly Sola Evening Brunch, every Saturday evening from 8pm to 12am.

The Sola evening brunch is priced at Dhs449 per person which includes free-flow food served to the table and exclusively selected and innovatively mixed cocktails (a big focus for the venue envisioned by the award-winning in-house bartender, Zlato Kihler), house grapes and spirits.

Pair your sips with a number of mouth-watering Asian and Mediterranean snacks and bites from the set menu. You will find popular bar snacks such as mushroom arancini with truffle aioli, truffle cheese fries, shrimp tempura popcorn with spicy mayo, crispy chicken with aioli sauce, steak wagyu tacos with spicy miso and a selection of mochi.

Your highlight of the evening will most certainly be the live performances provided by Lady J Trio. The popular Dubai band provide a contemporary blues and jazz experience with an old soul.

You’ll get to enjoy your meal and the sassy music as you sit back on colourful plush sofas. Paired with the opulent vibes and atmosphere, don’t be surprised if your feet start to shimmy.

Solo Jazz Lounge also houses an extensive selection of cigars straight from the lounge’s humidor’s comprehensive selection for guests looking for some indulgence.

If this Saturday evening brunch has your name written all over it, make a reservation here or call Raffles the Palm on the number below.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sat 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Images: Sola Jazz Lounge