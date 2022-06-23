Sponsored: Goodbye city life, hello fresh mountain air…

That final bell to mark the start of school break is just around the corner and if you haven’t started planning some activities yet, this is your call to attention.

For a staycation away from the hustle and bustle, pack up the bags head to the Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort in Fujairah and surround yourself with mountains and the scenic Indian Ocean. A summer staycation here will start from Dhs466++ for two adults and two kids in a guaranteed sea-facing room. You’ll have access to the largest swimming pool on the East Coast and a private beach with plenty of water activities. Book a two-night stay in July to receive an additional bonus of 3000 Marriott Bonvoy points per stay.

Your dining experiences include a Dibba oyster and bubbles feast at Gonu for a starting price of just Dhs85, an a la carte menu featuring Italian fare at Sapore and Wok-n-Tandoor delights from an Asian restaurant, Taste.

If the views have put you in a beachy mood, tuck into barbecue and seafood at Views Restaurant. On Thursday, their Arabian Sea Night serves up locally-sourced seafood for Dhs185 with a special menu available over the Eid holidays in July. Want to dine on the beach? Head to Baywatch where you can avail of a bottomless hop and grape promotion for Dhs129. You can also sip on bubbly, smoothies and fresh beverages.

Or, you can enjoy an all-inclusive staycation

Book an all-inclusive staycation to enjoy a sea-facing deluxe room, soft and house beverages and flavours from across the world at Views Restaurant. Prices start from Dhs1,038+.

And there’s more…

There are a number of activities to keep the whole family engaged. Children will love the Kid’s Club which includes a splash pool and many other exciting activities. They will be under the watchful eye of the hotel’s staff.

For adults looking to get pampered, the hotel has partly refurbished its spa where guests can enjoy holistic treatments.

For the more adventurous soul, the resort is partners with Al Boom Diving Centre where guests can have a go at a number of watersports including jet skis, parasailing and more.

Book your next staycation here.

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Dibba Road, Fujairah. Tel: (09) 244 9000, lemeridien-alaqah.com