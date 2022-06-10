Sponsored: It even comes with Burj Khalifa views…

One of our favourite parts of the Dubai summer, is finding the best new places to cool down and chill out. And you won’t find many with the same appeal as the ‘To Infinity and Beyond’ at La Ville Hotel & Suites.

LookUp, the rooftop infinity pool and bar of this gorgeous, five-star, boutique hotel is offering a ‘day and night’ pass for just Dhs200, and you get Dhs100 of that back to spend on food and beverages at the venue. It’s valid from 7am and 10pm daily throughout the summer, that’s 15 hours of luxurious leisure time at a charge of less than Dhs7 per hour.

Soak up the sun from one of the luxurious loungers or relax and restore in the sanctuary and unashamed decadence of a private cabana. Then later, sip poolside cocktails under the glow of moonlight, with panoramic vistas of Downtown Dubai, including a privileged view of the Burj Khalifa.

La Ville Hotel & Suites is located in the popular neighbourhood of City Walk, filled with exciting retail and entertainment experiences, perfect for a post or pre-dip leisure time trip.

Other unmissable offers at La Ville

Home to one of the weekend’s most covetous carnivorous carnivals, the GRAZE Gastro Grill & Bar’s Saturday brunch offers up fresh cuts of high-marble Australian beef, seafood dishes and other gastronomic indulgences.

All the ingredients are sourced from the finest farms and the kitchen’s legendary Josper charcoal oven adds its own distinct flavour profiles to your dining date.

The brunch runs every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. For flavoured ice teas, mocktails and hot beverages it’s Dhs299 per person and for sparkling grape, house grape, spirits, hops, and cocktails sips, it’s Dhs399 per person.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, daily throughout the summer 7am to 10am, Dhs200 (Dhs100 back on food and beverages). Tel: (0)4 403 3111, livelaville.com/lookup

Images: Provided