Armani Hotel Dubai features a number of restaurants and bars with cuisine spanning the world and over the summer, you can indulge in three distinctly different award-winning four-course experiences for just Dhs349 per person.

Armani/Hashi

Those cravings for Japanese can hit at any time and Armani/Hashi is here to help satisfy the pining.

You will find a list of reinvented classic Japanese dishes including lobster miso soup, yellowtail carpaccio with ponzu, teppan tofu steak, sushi, sashimi and other authentic Japanese dishes. Pair your meal with speciality beverage sips while taking in the uninterrupted views of the Dubai Fountain.

Armani/Amal

Love Indian food? Head to Armani/Amal. The selection includes a variety of sharing dishes including chargrilled pickle and ginger black sea bream, the restaurant’s popular murgh makhani and daal makhani and more.

You’ll find a number of exotic curries and other specialities that are prepared tableside all of which are created using time-honoured traditional cooking methods and authentic ingredients.

Pair your meal with a drink from the beverage list or pick from a selected range of teas.

Armani/Ristorante

Fans of Italian food can indulge at Armani/Ristorante where a number of signature dishes await.

Pick from stracchino cheese risotto, slow-cooked rack of lamb with eggplant caponata, turbot with zucchini flowers and a rose petal and forest berries dessert. Pair your meal with a drink recommended by the restaurant’s own sommelier.

No matter which restaurant you pick, you can enjoy your meal with panoramic terrace views of the iconic Dubai Fountain.

This gourmet deal runs over the summer from June 1 to August 31 – so you have enough time to try out all three restaurants.

But before you skip away, make sure you make an advanced reservation at restaurant.reservations@armanihotels.com, or on 04 888 3666.

Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 1 to Aug 31, Dhs349 per person, Tel: (0)4 888 3666. armanihoteldubai.com