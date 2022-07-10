Bidding farewell to beach season with a bang…

To win your brunching custom, venues around the city are constantly seeking out new ways of levelling up their weekend deals. And as dining double acts go, brunch and a dip is a pretty tough collaboration to pip. It’s an expression of pure indulgence — gourmet grazing, lazing, bathing and soaking up the sun’s bronzing rays, available year-round grace of Abu Dhabi’s cloud-free skies.

Strongly agree? These are just some of the best brunch and party deals in Abu Dhabi, that offer pool and beach access…

Al Maya Island and Resort

Ok so not technically a brunch, which we confess — is a rocky start, but stick with us — we have our reasosn. The popular pool parties at Abu Dhabi’s Al Maya Island & Resort have made a triumphant return, and we’re excited — because there ain’t no rave, like a rave where you can bathe. Going down every Saturday between 10am and 8.30pm, tickets are priced at Dhs250 which includes Dhs100 of food and beverage credit and your boat transfers. Although ladies can get in free before midday, also for Saturdays, there’s a strict policy that all day guests must be over 21. The ferry service to Al Maya Island depart from a docking space located close to the Presidential Palace. The boat transfer duration is between 10 and 15 minutes (depending on the vessel and the conditions. The cost of the trip is included in your day pass.

Al Maya Island & Resort, Saturdays 10am to 8.30pm. Tel: (02) 667 7777, @almayaisland

Cancun Wet Wednesday at Amerigos

Amerigos brings the Latin fuego all year round, but the thing about fuego is, you need a place to cool off. Enter the Cancun Wet Wednesday Pool Part. Live entertainment, three hours of unlimited drinks and it wouldn’t be Mexican fiesta without food. There’s 50 per cent off across the menu, and that’s something well worth taco-ing advantage of.

Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Wed 6pm to 9pm, Dhs89 for ladies, Dhs159 for gents. Tel: (02) 656 2000, @amerigosyasisland

Cafe Del Mar

The UAE outpost of rave enclave, Cafe Del Mar is just a few months old, but it already seems to have built up quite the following. The lagoon pool, boutique beach, and big Ibizan beats are a rare but very welcome combination for the scores of Abu Dhabi vibe-chasers and one of the most popular weekly appointments is the Saturday Barbecue Pool Party. This aquatic-fiesta takes place between 1pm and 5pm every Saturday, the price of Dhs499 includes free-flow select beverages, unlimited plates from the barbecue, pool access, towels and a lounger.

Cafe Del Mar, Yas Bay Waterfront, pool party barbecue every Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs499. Tel: (050) 402 2283, @cafedelmarabudhabi

Cove Beach

Reem Island’s little clutch of paradise, Cove Beach is armed to the veneered teeth with amazing promotions, almost every night of the week. And they’ve just moved their brunch inside for the summer season. You’ll still have access to the same selection of seafood, sushi and assorted buffet delights, along with freedom to take a post-brunch dip in the pool — it’s just now the dining element comes with the sanctuary of air con.

Reem Island, Saturday 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs249, house Dhs299, bubbles Dhs449. Tel: (056) 39 87895, @covebeachabudhabi

Las Brisas

Brand new to the beach brunching scene and bristling with Bohemian glammour, the Emirates Palace Saturday Sunset brunch at Las Brisas looks like a very special affair indeed. Taking place between 5.30pm and 10pm on the last Saturday of every month, the fiesta includes food and beverages, a bonfire by the beach and access to the expansive pool complex. We’re told the drinks will be Latin-inspired and the bites will take the form of a ‘pass-around menu‘.The food offering is built on a blend of wild opulence and more tested brunch classics. Expect oysters and caviar to appear alongside fish and chips, wagyu burgers, sushi, prawn tacos and a collection of live-grilled dishes.

Emirates Palace, W Cornich Road, last Sat of the month 5.30pm to 10pm, Dhs495. Tel: (02) 690 9000, @emiratespalace

Nahaam

Sometimes, not always, but sometimes, the hype is right. And for us, Nahaam more than lives up to the fan-chanted celebrations. It scores highly on flair, the food offerings are vast, it’s as strong inside as it is out, and the trolley circuits add great finesse to that final touch. One of the best, and one of our favourites.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs370 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 8115555. @conradetihadtowers

PJ O’Reilly’s

Live at the emirate’s favourite craic shack, Hog fest 2.0 will see an assortment of free-flowing platters and signature dishes being served right from the kitchen as you enjoy banging tunes and the sunshine on the terrace. Pool access is available for just an additional Dhs49.

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Fri 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs149, house Dhs225 and premium Dhs275. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @pjsabudhabi

Shangri-la Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi

Sofra Bld’s extravagant buffet brunch features all-time international favourites, including grilled seafood and prime barbecued cuts. There’s pizza-making, sushi and mains from across Arabian, Asian and Mediterranean cuisine as well as a selection of creative concoctions from the brunch bar “Shangri-Lab”. The dessert island dazzles with a chocolate fountain, ice cream and fresh pastries. After brunch, head to the beach lounge where drink deals and entertainment accompanies the sunset hours. And, by way of a cheeky little value-added bolt on, all packages include beach access.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs298 with soft drinks, Dhs378 with house drinks, Dhs498 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. shangri-la.com/abudhabi

Verso

La Dolce Vita (meaning ‘the good life’) brunch features an abundance of homemade traditional Italian recipes packed with flavour and taste. There’s traditional antipasti which include black Angus beef carpaccio, slow cooked lamb shank on creamy polenta, grilled organic chicken with honey glazed roots and more. Bring your swimsuit to enjoy the complimentary pool access.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences, Emirates Pearl, Abu Dhabi, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs340 for house drinks. Tel: (02) 510 234. verso.ae

West Bay Lounge

Head to West Bay and enjoy the gastronomic revelry of a waterfront Saturday brunch (priced from Dhs249); on the complex there’s a health club, and spa; a recently opened wave pool and lazy river combo; and a brand sparkling new adventure playground with elevated rope-line assault course. Access to the West Bay leisure facilities comes free with the house and premium West Bay Loung brunch packages. But you can also get in with day passes. For weekdays, adults can access the facilioties for Dhs150, but get Dhs100 of that back on food. At weekends it’s Dhs200 but you still get the Dhs100 back as credit.

West Bay Lounge at West Bay Abu Dhabi, Corniche Rd, Al Bateen, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 for soft, Dhs379 house, Dhs479 bubbles. Tel: (02) 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Images: Provided