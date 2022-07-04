More than 25 tracks, courts, pitches and inflatable fun zone in one huge air con cooled space…

Now open to the public, Abu Dhabi Summer Sports is on a mission to keep the capital’s residents active this summer, providing a gargantuan 27,000 square metre indoor AC-cooled space to get gains in.

Operating out of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre between now and August 31, between 8am and 1am daily, Abu Dhabi Summer Sports will offer 25 courts, a running track, a huge indoor inflatable assault course, kids’ zone and food and beverage outlets.

A sporting chance

Available sports facilities to get involved with include a seven-a-side football field, two lots of five-a-side football courts, eight Padel tennis courts, three basketball courts, three badminton courts, three volleyball courts, one cricket court, a CrossFit track, and a 1-km running track.

There’s an Inflatafest zone too (11am to 11pm daily) — a series of inflatable attractions designed to balance fun with a pretty intense workout, that’s just perfect for kids, and their parents wheezily chasing after them too.

Prices for court rental are staggered for peak, off peak, and weekend useage. Basketball court costs (per hour) for example are Dhs90 off peak, Dhs125 at peak times (weekdays 4pm to 11pm) and Dhs155 over the weekend. Access to Inflatafest is Dhs80 for two hours, or Dhs150 for a full day.

Dining options will come from specially set-up food trucks, a Costa Coffe and ADNEC’s restaurant — 76.

You can make reservations via the adsummersports.ae website, the social media accounts @ADSummerSports or by calling (800) 23 632.

Images: Instagram