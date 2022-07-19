Sponsored: A trendy summer escape…

The high temperatures aren’t going away anytime soon, but you can still have a grand time if you know which hot spot in Dubai to go to. One of the ultimate summer escapes that should spring to mind is W Dubai – The Palm.

The Summer Escape day offer at this popular hotel on Palm Jumeirah is not only pocket-friendly but ticks all the boxes for a day well spent in Dubai.

Drive on over to the luxury beach hotel where you will first begin by tucking into a light and fresh breakfast at LIV Restaurant at 7am. After you’ve indulged, head on over to WET Deck where you will be able to soak in the sun and good vibes, live music and poolside action until the sun goes down.

And of course, you’ll have those stunning views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai Marina skyline.