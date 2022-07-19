Sponsored: A trendy summer escape…

The high temperatures aren’t going away anytime soon, but you can still have a grand time if you know which hot spot in Dubai to go to. One of the ultimate summer escapes that should spring to mind is W Dubai – The Palm.

The Summer Escape day offer at this popular hotel on Palm Jumeirah is not only pocket-friendly but ticks all the boxes for a day well spent in Dubai.

LIV indoor W Dubai The Palm

Drive on over to the luxury beach hotel where you will first begin by tucking into a light and fresh breakfast at LIV Restaurant at 7am. After you’ve indulged, head on over to WET Deck where you will be able to soak in the sun and good vibes, live music and poolside action until the sun goes down.

And of course, you’ll have those stunning views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai Marina skyline.

W Dubai The Palm

The Summer Escape offer will cost you just Dhs300 (includes the breakfast at LIV) but you will get Dhs200 back to spend on food and beverages at WET. Some of the indulgent food you can tuck into includes a tuna poke bowl, chicken cats curry and tomato mozzarella panini. For drinks, you’ll have a tempting selection of cool bevvies.

The best news? The Summer Escape offer is available daily until September 30.

So what are you waiting for? Tell your friends and pack a bag with your swimwear, towel, sunscreen and spare attire. Before you go, do make your bookings on 04 245 5800 or you can email the team at W.DXBTP.WPalmDining@whotelsworldwide.com

Summer Escape day offer, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, available daily until Sept 30 from 7pm, Tel: (0)4 245 5800. marriott.com

Images: W Dubai – The Palm