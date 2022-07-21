The pick of the city’s sundowner spots, complete with AC…

Dubai is getting warmer by the day right now, so we’re sticking firmly to the comfort of our AC while we seek out our new sundowners spots. But that doesn’t mean skipping on views. Dubai has plenty of indoor bars with some amazing views around the city – so, we’ve rounded them up for you.

From the Burj Al Arab to Business Bay, here are Dubai’s best indoor bars with a view.

53

New dinner and a show restaurant, 53, is sporting some pretty impressive views from the 53rd floor of Sheraton Grand Hotel. The sleek spot hosts exciting entertainment every night, as well as nostalgic night ‘Rewind’ every Thursday.

53, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 8pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 253 5353. 53dubai.com

At.mosphere

The world’s tallest restaurant and lounge, you’ll find yourself 122 floors high when you enjoy a drink at At.mosphere. But you’ll pay a premium for the privilege – signature cocktails start from Dhs100.

Level 122, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 7am to 12am. Tel: (04) 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Baby Q

Media City watering hole Baby Q is modelled on an American-style loft, with a central bar, cushy leather sofas and scattered with pool tables. It serves up a happy hour from Sunday to Thursday 4pm to 8pm and on Fridays from 1pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Sunday ladies’ night offering three hours of bottomless drinks for Dhs125, and an evening brunch on Saturdays.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon, Wed and Thurs 10am to 1am, Tues and Fri 10am to 3am, Sat 4pm to 3am, Sun 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 423 8303. q43dubai.com

Buddha Bar

The upscale Buddha-bar features a four metre-tall gilded statue of Buddha, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows that look out to Dubai Marina. The upstairs bar is decked out with gold columns with dragons on each side, wine displays and high bar stools adorned in tassels. Chilled house beats dictate the tempo through the week, with a livelier vibe taking over on the weekends.

Buddha-Bar, Tower One, Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thur 7pm to 1am, Fri 7pm to 2am, Sat 1.30pm to 4.30pm then 8pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

Cé La Vi

If you don’t know Cé La Vi by now, you must be living under a rock. The Singapore export has taken the city by storm thanks to its unbeatable views, exciting menu and buzzing atmosphere. Did we mention the views?

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily noon to 10pm. Tel: (056) 515 4001. @celavidubai

Clap

DIFC’s sleek Japanese restaurant Clap has one of the most tempting bar food menus we’ve seen, with a collection of tartares, gyoza, nigiri and sushi rolls. Pair them with Japanese-accented cocktails or a crisp white from the extensive by-the-glass list with a seat at the bar, then stay on into the night and slip into Ongaku, the exclusive late-night music room.

Clap, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Gilt

One of the Burj Al Arab’s most luxurious spots, Gilt offers views of the Arabian Gulf thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. The aptly named bar is (unsurprisingly) drenched in gold interiors, and you’ll have to have a reservation for the exclusive spot before being granted entrance.

Gilt, Level 27, Burj Al Arab, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 6pm to 2am. Tel: 800 323232. jumeirah.com

Neos

Perched high on the 63rd floor, Neos has stunning sky-high Downtown views and cosy tables that make for an intimate evening. You’ll want to book ahead to make sure you can reserve one of the window tables, and you can watch the half-hourly fountain shows from 63 storeys high.

Neos, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Tuesday to Sunday 5pm to 3am (closed on Monday). Tel: (04) 436 8888. addresshotels.com

The Observatory Bar & Grill

Equal parts restaurant and bar, you’ll get some of the Marina’s best views from the 52nd floor of the Marriott Harbour Hotel, where you’ll find The Observatory. The views are pretty special, so be sure to bag a table by the window.

Observatory Bar & Grill, Level 52, Dubai Marriott Harbour, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Roar

Popular for its sleek al fresco bar, The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is also home to a lesser known indoor spot, Roar. Found on the 13th floor, Roar specialises in hand-crafted cocktails made by the team of mixologists. Pick your poison and enjoy sweeping views of Dubai Marina from this chic spot.

Roar, FIVE, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0) 4 455 9988. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Samba Room

The restaurant everyone’s talking about, you’ll find SushiSamba on the 51st floor of The Palm Tower. But as well as the colourful and critically acclaimed restaurant, SushiSamba is home to the Samba Room, which offers stretching views of the Palm Jumeirah and the same incredible a la carte menu as the restaurant, but with more of a lounge feel.

Samba Room, SushiSamba, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm onwards, Casa de Samba Tues from 9pm. Tel: (0)4 582 1555. sushisamba.com

SoBe

While Sobe is famed for its outdoor terrace, you don’t have to brave the scorching temperatures to enjoy a great view. From inside, you can see the hotel’s stunning pool deck, Palm Jumeriah and even Dubai Marina.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 5pm to 1am, Fri & Sat, 5pm to 2am, Sun 2pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 245 5577. wdubaithepalm.com

Vault

The Vault delivers some stunning views of the city from its enviable location on levels 71 and 72 of the JW Marriott Marquis. Go on a Tuesday, and ladies can enjoy a buy one get on free deal.

Level 71 and 72, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, Sun to Thur 5pm to 2am, Friday 5pm to 3am, Saturday 4pm to 3am. (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Weslodge

Popular with Dubai’s hipster crowd is Canadian-inspired Weslodge. It’s a great spot for a fun night out – with a ladies’ night on Wednesdays and a lively Saturday brunch with after-brunch party.

Level 69, JW Marriott Marquis Tower B, Business Bay, Mon to Sat 5.30pm to 3am. Tel: (054) 509 3025. weslodge.ae