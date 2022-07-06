Show-stopping interiors meet master mixology at Downtown’s majestic new lounge bar…

Looking for a stunning new indoor setting for epic DJ sets and crafted cocktails this summer? Say hello to Amelia, a Beirut-born concept officially opening its doors on Wednesday July 13. Set over a two-floor space in a dedicated building in the grounds of Address Sky View, Amelia is described as a ‘multisensory experience’ of music, gastronomy and mixology.

The original in Beirut is housed in a historic, 500-year-old building, and translating that into a modern Downtown Dubai venue is no easy feat. Yet somehow, that’s exactly what Amelia Lounge has achieved. The design is daring and dramatic, with triple height ceilings, a DJ booth disguised as an organ and a super-sized bar backed by industrial looking mechanics.

On the ground floor, there’s a botanically-adorned bar area that’s dotted with high tables – no doubt set to be a perfect spot for catch-ups over a cocktail or two. There’s also a dining space finished in burnt orange hues, with two rows of neat booths leading up to the DJ booth, backdropped by a full height archway that perfectly frames the Burj Khalifa. Head up the stairs, and you’ll find a crescent-shaped, dimly lit dining room, where more tables of hungry guests can sample the restaurant menu.

Speaking of the menu, there’s an impressive array of Nikkei cuisine with Mediterranean hints laced into the dishes too, so there’s sure to be something for everyone. It’s all paired with some rather inventive cocktails which come finished with delicate ice cups piled with fruit, edible flowers and even sides of caviar.

While the restaurant and lounge will open next week, come September, Amelia will also unveil an intimate nightclub for those in the know, which will be housed on the second floor and accessed via a private elevator.

Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 3am daily, opening soon. Tel: (0)4 328 2805, amelialounge.com