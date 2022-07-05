Tom Arnel’s Aussie cool reincarnation of Bidi Bondi is now open…

You might know Tom Arnel as the masterminded behind your favourite breakkie spots: Tom&Serg, Common Grounds, The Sum of Us. But his company’s got a brand new name, EatX, and under a swish new identity the brand presents The Byron Bathers Club.

Now welcoming guests, The Byron – as it aims to be affectionately known – isa seafood focused beachside dining destination offering a la carte breakfasts, family-friendly lunches and late-night dinners. Note, the venue is currently not serving alcohol, although it will be very soon.

Taking inspiration from Australia’s celebrity hotspot, Byron Bay, the new concept promises to be an all-occasions spot, inviting diners to a trio of concepts. There’s the main restaurant and terrace, Byron’s Bar & Bistro; the all-alfresco Ulu’s Oyster bar (opening soon); and Tigerlily’s Beach, where you’ll find loungers, deck chairs and even a play area for the little ones.

Inside, decor is light and airy, with an easy going, surf-style aesthetic. Think preppy blue and white stripes, a hefty shot of greenery, all with a distinct family-friendly vibe. Outdoors, there’s a tropical garden feel, with a whitewashed beer garden style set-up, as well as terrace tables sat neatly under the shade of Byron’s many Santorini-style umbrellas.

What’s on the menu?

You can start the day at Byron’s Bistro, with a top breakfast menu jam-packed with classic Aussie favourites, including eggs your way, crab omelette or acai bowls.

When lunch and dinner rolls around, there’s a focus on sustainable seafood and wood fired, sourdough pizza. Stand-out signature dishes include Western Australian crayfish, wood fired prawns, clam fettuccine and the char-grilled squid.

Elsewhere, Ulu’s Oyster Bar, which will open soon, offers a straight-from-market seafood display. The foodie highlights include Ulu’s seafood tower featuring oysters, crab, lobster and more. In the cooler months, you can sit poolside at Ulu’s Lounge area, with a tropical cocktail in hand, served by the team of in-house sommeliers and mixologists, or up the tempo at Tigerlily’s Beach, Dubai’s newest sandy sundowner spot.

See you there?

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub