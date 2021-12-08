Keeping things Aussie down on the Shoreline of Palm Jumeirah…

When Bidi’s closed in the first quarter of 2021, it left a hole both in our hearts, and along the Shoreline’s prime real estate. “Where will we get our Aussie pub grub from now?” the keyboard warriors of Palm Facebook groups cried.

Thankfully, restaurateur and all-round bonzer Aussie bloke Tom Arnel (of Tom & Serg fame) has taken over the space to open a brand new Aussie-inspired multi-concept called The Byron Bathers Club.

Opening in February, 2022, The Byron – as it aims to be affectionately known – will be a seafood focused beachside dining destination offering a la carte breakfasts, lunches and late-night dinners.

Taking inspiration from Australia’s celebrity hotspot, Byron Bay, the new concept hopes to become a Palm local offering a range of diverse concepts, including Byron’s Bar & Bistro, Ulu’s Oyster bar and Tigerlily’s Beach.

The look and feel

Inside, decor promises to be light and airy, with an easy going, surf-style aesthetic. Think preppy blue and white stripes, a hefty shot of greenery, all with a distinct family-friendly vibe. (There’s a separate children’s space and outdoor playground, too).

Meanwhile outdoors, there’s a tropical garden feel, under the shade of Byron’s many Santorini-style umbrellas. There’s also news rotating events, with live sports, live music sets and guest DJs in the mix.

“We’re delighted to announce the opening of The Byron Bathers Club,” says Arnel, Founder & Managing Director of EatX. “With this new opening we aim to give the Palm residents and the wider Dubai crowd a welcoming hub, with diverse, all-day menus to suit every occasion. The Byron offers the best of both worlds – an all-day eatery for families and a hotspot for those who are seeking a livelier venue for drinks and dinner”.

What’s on the menu?

You can start the day at Byron’s Bistro, with a top breakfast menu jam-packed with classic Aussie favourites, including eggs your way, crab omelette or acai bowls.

When lunch and dinner rolls around, there’s a focus on sustainable seafood and wood fired, sourdough pizza. Stand-out signature dishes include scallop hotdog, chilli jam, papaya slaw, brioche bun and the char-grilled octopus with nectarine and tamarind mayonnaise.

Elsewhere, Ulu’s Oyster Bar offers a straight-from-market seafood display. The foodie highlights include Ulu’s seafood tower featuring oysters, crab, lobster and more. You can sit poolside at Ulu’s Lounge area, with a tropical cocktail in hand, served by the team of in-house sommeliers and mixologists, or up the tempo at Tigerlily’s Beach, Dubai’s newest sandy sundowner spot.

The Byron Bathers Club opens in February, 2022. See you there?

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah (formerly Bidi Bondi), opening February 2022. @byronbathersclub

Images: Supplied