Indulge in a three-course lunch deal at Lucia's for just Dhs140

Sponsored: A great lunch is good for the soul…

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but Lucia’s is out to claim the title of most memorable lunch with this new deal.

Head on over to Lucia’s at Address Sky View with family, friends or business partners and experience their three-course meal featuring Italian dishes. It will cost you just Dhs140 per person and is available from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm.

A popular dish on the starter menu is Insalata caprese – an Italian classic consisting of mozzarella cheese, beef tomatoes and basil and a touch of pesto. The tartare di Salmone is a fresh salmon dish combined with shallots, capers, parsley, and a Capri lemon dressing.

Fan of beef? Opt for the Black Angus beef bresaola served with marinated grilled vegetables. There’s also a Fritto Misto Capritano, a delightful medley of saffron arancini, veal ham, smoked cheese croquette, calamari, and Capri lemon mayo.

Mains span seafood, meat and pasta sure enough to cure those Italian cravings. There’s homemade ravioli with spinach and ricotta, seared white cod, Black Angus beef rib eye with salad, and a pan-fried chicken escalope with lemon butter sauce and roasted potatoes.

For a sweet treat end, pick from vanilla pannacotta with peaches and an almond biscuit crumble or a medley of vanilla, pistachio, chocolate and lemon Gelato.

You can also opt for dishes off the abundant à la carte menu, from 12pm to 4pm.

Your dining experience will take place in a dreamy Mediterranean space, with bursts of yellow and blue plus plenty of lush greenery. Big windows flood the restaurant with natural light and from the balcony, you can soak in unobstructed Burj Khalifa views.