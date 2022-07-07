Add a film or two to your long weekend plans…

If you don’t have a lot planned for the long weekend, throw in a couple of the latest blockbusters. Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE this week.

Thor: Love and Thunder

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Taika Waititi’s second crack at Asgardian magic, Thor: Love and Thunder — reunites us with battle-worn Scandinavian deity, and Avenger, Thor. Despite opting out of the third film in the Saga, Thor: Ragnarok, Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster and if this movie follows a Mighty Thor comic trajectory as Waititi has hinted at — we’re highly likely to see Portman donning her own cape and becoming an avatar of the thunder lord herself. Villainy is supplied by Christian Bale who’s set to hit screens as Gorr, a bad guy with pretty lofty mission aspirations, even for a Marvel character; and everyone’s favourite ragtag bunch of space bandits, The Guardians of the Galaxy are also slated to appear. We’ve got nothing but love for the way Waititi tells his stories on screen, how his humour and abstract asides add to the MCU’s tapestry rather than pick away its threads. Though it’s unlikely to dictate the flow of Phase Four, Chris Hemsworth and Waititi make movies that are a sight for Thor eyes.

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Taika Waititi, Jaimie Alexander

Genre: Action (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Dashcam

At the start of the pandemic, an indulgent and self-deluded live streaming improv musician abandons Los Angeles for London, steals her mate’s car, and makes the wrong decision to give a ride to an elderly woman who is not what she seems.

Starring: Annie Hardy, Amar Chadha Patel, Angela Enahoro

Genre: Horror (18+)

Tickets: Book now

Hot Seat

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Friar is a former hacker and IT expert who finds a hair-trigger bomb strapped to his desk chair. An unseen hacker orders him to steal digital funds online – or have his daughter abducted. As a fearless bomb expert arrives on the scene, the hacker frames Friar as the bomber. The tension mounts as Friar races to clear his name and expose the real terrorist without getting himself blown to smithereens.

Starring: Mel Gibson, Sam Asghari, Shannen Doherty

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

White Elephant

When two cops witness an assassination attempt, a ruthless crime boss orders Gabriel Tancredi, an ex-marine turned mob enforcer, to eliminate any and all threats. With an eager underling out to prove himself, rival gangs making moves, and a rising body count, every step Tancredi makes threatens lives – including his own.

Starring: Olga Kurylenko, John Malkovich, Bruce Willis, Michael Rooker

Genre: Action (18+)

Tickets: Book now

Around the World in 80 Days

A bookish marmoset embarks on a wild adventure to travel around the planet in 80 days after accepting a challenge from a greedy frog.

Starring: Damien Frette, Julien Crampan, Kaycie Chase

Genre: Animation (PG)

Tickets: Book now

Images: Movie stills