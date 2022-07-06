It’s a four-day weekend for everyone…

Looking for ways to celebrate Eid Al Adha in Dubai? It kicks off on Friday July 8 running through to Monday, July 11 and if you don’t have your plans in place yet, we’ve compiled the very best ways to spend your well-deserved time off.

Here are 16 great things to do over Eid Al Adha in Dubai.

Friday, July 8

Tuck into a late-night brunch at Motorino Pizzeria

Kickstart your weekend by dining at this award-winning restaurant in JA Ocean View Hotel. The pizzeria is serving up a brunch from 8.30pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday where there are plenty of sharing-style dishes including starters, pasta, pizza and dessert. Prices start from Dhs199 for the house package.

Motorino Pizzeria, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Tel: (04) 814 5590. motorinodubai.com

Tuck into meaty specials at Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Meat eaters, the worlds of the land and sea collide this Eid al Adha at Couqley French Bistro & Bar. Chef Fadi of Couqley has crafted two specials for the holidays: one featuring the mildly sweet Mediterranean Sea Bream (Dhs89), the other – Brazil’s favourite piece of steak – a juicy 300g picanha (Dhs149). The dishes will only be available for dine in and until stocks last.

Couqley French Bar & Bistro, Cluster C, JLT, Dubai, Tel; (0)4 514 9339 couqley.ae

Spend time with the whole family at OliOli

Dubai’s best-loved children’s experiential play museum has a family pass where entry will cost you just Dhs229 for two adults and two children this Eid. At OliOli, families are encouraged to play, bond and just have a great time together at its interactive galleries.

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 702 7300. olioli.ae

Dig into a five-hour brunch at McGettigan’s JLT

Love a long brunch? Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to indulge in a five-hour brunch at McGettigan’s JLT. It runs from 12pm to 5pm and you’ll have great tunes from a DJ and a live band and host Jono will be bringing the holiday vibes. The brunch is priced at Dhs299 for a three-course meal and unlimited premium drinks (draught and bubbly includes).

MgGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, only on July 8, 12pm to 5pm, Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Saturday, July 9

Take the family to Tr88house for a bucket load of fun

Tr88house is a giant funhouse that can be found on Bluewaters Island, opposite the newly-opened Madame Tussauds. It is the ultimate playground for both adults and children alike, boasting an interactive trampoline park, a laser tag arena, climbing walls, soft play, and a glow-in-the-dark mini-golf experience. Little ones need to re-energise? They can get a free ice cream courtesy Tr88house.

Tr88house, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 355 8888. @tr88house

Fresh with a yoga and pool session at Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Need to hit the pause button? Head to Al Habtoor Polo Resort for an energizing yoga session followed by a dip in the pool. It will cost you Dhs150 per person but you’ll get Dhs50 back on food and beverages. The one-hour yoga session begins at 10am and you can soak in the pool for as long as you want after. Book your spot by emailing Kirsten@ismsports.org

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Wadi Ai Safa 5, Emirates Road 61, Dubai, Dhs150 per person with Dhs50 redeemable on food and drinks, 10am every Saturday, Tel: (0)58 501 3020, habtoorpoloresort.com

Love seafood? Head to BQ French Kitchen and Bar

Grab a fellow seafood lover and head down to BQ French Kitchen and Bar at Habtoor Palace to try out the Chef Deniz Katranci’s signature Mediterranean Sea bass. The newly appointed chef has baked the massive 1.2kg fish in a salt crush that is unveiled at your table. It comes with a fennel salad and parsley potatoes and you’ll finish with classic chocolate profiteroles. It costs Dhs685 (that’s Dhs342.50 per person) and you’ll also get a bottle of selected grape. Go hungry.

BQ French Kitchen and Bar, Habtoor Palace Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Thur to Fri 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs685 for two, Tel: (0)4 435 5577. alhabtoorcity.com

Workout for free at this Blended Wellness bootcamp

Every Saturday, Blended Wellness at Dukes the Palm is hosting a free fitness session at 8pm on the Blended Fit terrace. Perfect for saving those dirhams on some fun activities during the Eid weekend.

Blended Wellness, Dukes Hotel, A Royal Hideaway Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 423 8313. blendedwellness.com

Sunday, July 10

Roll your way into a strange land at Rolldxb

Fan of Stranger Things? Rolldxb has rolled out a bespoke interactive Stranger Things experience you can enjoy over Eid. The event will offer up an experience of the entire series and you are invited to come dressed as your favourite character. There will be supernatural bites and drinks, too. The experience can be enjoyed from July 8 to 10. Ticket prices start from Dhs100 and there are two events just for the ladies’ on Saturday. Book your spots here.

Rolldxb, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 238 6206. @rolldxb

Party it up old-school style at OPM Room

Party goers, Candypants is introducing a brand new event you’ll want to check out. Flashback at OPM Room in Room, DoubleTree Hilton, Jumeirah Beach Residence will have you reliving your glory days as you enjoy a new night brunch with retro and classic house and R&B tunes to dance the night away. It will cost you Dhs149 for the girls and Dhs199 for the guys. The party begins at 8pm and goes on until 11pm.

OPM Room, DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Dubai. Tel: (058) 177 9831, opmroomdxb.com

Indulge in all of the best dishes at Hotel Cartagena

On July 10, this bohemian lifestyle venue is serving up its best dishes with unlimited speciality drinks. Your indulgent experience will be paired with live Latin music and phenomenal dance numbers. Expect South American classics such as chicken chicharrones, smoked BBQ quesadilla, carne asada, and the Pescado à la plancha. For drinks, there’s margaritas, Cartagena sangrias, as well as glasses of grape. Prices start from Dhs295. Book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Hotel Cartagena, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, July 10, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 560 1799. @hotelcartagenadxb

Escape to Dubai’s hottest poolside venue, Wet

This summer, head to W Dubai – The Palm where sun seekers can avail of a cool ‘Summer Escape’ day offer. For Dhs300 per person, you can kickstart the morning with breakfast at LIV followed by a day at the pool at WET. You’ll get to redeem Dhs200 on beverages and food which means, sun seekers can indulge in WET’s eclectic food menu featuring an impressive selection of irresistible bites including tuna poke bowl, chicken katsu curry, and tomato mozzarella panini, as well as a tempting selection of cool bevvies.

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs300 summer escape offer, breakfast at LIV from 7am to 11am, Dhs200 redeemable on food and beverages at WET, Tel: (0)4 245 5555. wetdeckdubai.com

Monday, July 11

Check out a brand new dinner and show at The Theatre

If you like your dinners with a side of drama and pizzaz, make reservations for this experiential event that features cutting edge visuals, delicious international cuisine, and captivating entertainment. Creative Director Guy Manoukian has put together a show with classics titles such as Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Greatest Showman which is bought to life on stage by the in-house team of talented performers. For meals, there is a range of international dishes from pasta dishes to pan-Asian cuisine. Bookings are available now with a starting minimum spend of Dhs500 per person.

The Theater, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, July 10 onwards, 10pm, minimum spend starts at Dhs500 per person. Tel: (0)4 222 2268. @thetheaterdubai

Be entertained at the Waterfront Market

This Eid, Dubai’s premier fresh food market, the Waterfront Market is much more than just shopping for groceries. The Market will be hosting a number of indoor and outdoor roaming entertainment from July 9 to 11. The family-friendly entertainment includes an outdoor fire show (July 9), traditional Ayala dance performances (July 10), and an indoor mime show (July 11). Performances begin at 6pm.

Waterfront Market, Deira Enrichment Project, Al Khaleej Street, Deira, Tel: (800) 627 538. @wfm.uae

Fuel up with breakfast at Carine

Celebrate Eid with a special Eid breakfast at Carine on July 11 and 12. On the menu, there’s fresh-baked bread and pastries, a selection of eggs cooked the way you want them with truffle, shakshouka, crepes, puff pastries and more. Pick a table at the temperature-controlled terrace or inside the chic monochrome restaurant. It will be served up from 9am to 1pm.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, special Eid breakfast available on July 11 and 12, 9am to 1pm. Tel: (04) 417 9999. Facebook.com/Carine

Party hard with mates and loved ones at Dream Dubai

Dream is one of Dubai’s late-night dinner and a show concept, found at the base of Address Beach Resort in JBR. On July 11, it’s partying hard with shows starting at 10pm until 1am, with a vibrant party until 4am. Expect exceptional performers including roller skaters, aerialists, singers, and more. As for your dinner, the decadent menu ranges from the Mediterranean to international, with options for vegetarians and meat and seafood lovers alike. Book on 04 220 0224 or email reservations@dreamdxb.com

Dream, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamdubaiofficial