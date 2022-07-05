Sponsored: From ladies’ night to an elegant afternoon menu…

What’s the criteria when you pick a location for a get together with your besties? Is it a spot with stunning views? Is it a glamorous location for snapping that perfect Insta-shot? Or is it a deal that includes refreshing drinks and tasty dining?

At S Bar, you’ll get all of that and more, with a trio of fabulous deals to enjoy every week. The stunning day-to-night bar is part of a skyscraping array of restaurants and leisure attractions atop SLS Dubai in Business Bay. And whether you’re looking for an elegant afternoon menu, stylish happy hour or a ladies’ night with incredible views, here are the happenings you need to know about.

Happy hour at S Bar

Wind down after a long day of work with S Bar’s Social Hours every Sunday to Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. A superb indoor spot for watching the sunset without feeling the heat, kick back and relax while grazing on S Bar’s signature bites, with 10 per cent off sundowner bar snacks and appetizers. Pair it with spectacular serves, priced from Dhs29.

S Bar ladies’ night

Get S Bar’s Tuesday ladies’ night in your group chat. Perfect for a mid-week treat, Dhs99 gets you three drinks from a selection of house spirits and wines plus selected cocktails while you soak up the stunning views and sounds of the live DJ. Feeling peckish? There’s also 25 per cent off a selection of ladies’ night dishes.

Afternoon Delights at S Bar

Escape the sun and indulge in a sweet treet at S Bar with their ‘Afternoon Delights’. Available every day from 2.30pm to 5.30pm, freshly made desserts are priced at Dhs65 and include dishes such as raspberries and cream, banoffee tart and the signature ‘sinnermisu’. Sweet delights can be washed down with frothy milkshakes, loose teas or glasses of bubbly if you’re feeling fancy.

Level 71, S Bar, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, 7am to 2am Saturday to Wednesday, 7am to 3am Thursday to Friday. Tel: (0)4 607 0757, sbe.com/nightlife/s-bar/dubai