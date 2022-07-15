Sponsored: Boredom? Never heard of it…

The summer holidays are here, but if that news induces feelings of dread and the dull tones of ‘I’m boooored’, then fear not – Emaar Entertainment has got you covered. Emaar Entertainment has no less than four thrilling summer camps to keep your kids fully entertained all summer long.

Running until September 1, 2022, Emaar Entertainment Summer Camps are open to kids aged three to 14 years old, and can be found in locations such as The Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Springs Souk.

Children can enjoy weeks of fun and learning at four camps at The Dubai Mall, Dubai Ice Rink, Adventure Park by Emaar and Dig It.

The Dubai Mall Summer Camp is a four-day camp which includes entry to the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and a glass-bottom boat ride, a behind the scenes tour of the massive, world-class venue and an opportunity to feed the fish, before blowing off their last bit of steam in KidZania. They’ll also enjoy a trip to At the Top, Burj Khalifa, a movie at Reel Cinemas, all for the packaged price of Dhs599 for a four-day camp, or Dhs699 with a daily meal.

At the Dubai Ice Rink Summer Skating Camp, kids will enjoy the full Olympic-sized rink and kick-start their skating journey over a five-day course. For Dhs899, they’ll learn from the team of highly-skilled coaches to channel their inner skating star. Skates and socks are provided, and food and drinks are available to purchase.

Adventure Park by Emaar Summer Camp lives up to its name, as it’s packed with adrenaline-filled experiences. Choose from 11 thrilling options, including Jump Park, Ninja Park, Power Park, Climbing Wall, Slide N Fly, Cyber Park, Sky Park, Sky Park Junior, Free Fall Jump, The Cave Maze, and The Play Ground. With packages starting from Dhs299, kids aged between seven and 14 years old can unleash their inner adventurer, and even enjoy a ride on The Storm Coaster.

For the creative kids, Dig It summer camp can be booked as a one-day or five day programme. Open to children aged three to 10, activities include a discovery and sensory bottle-making experience, phone, bag and key charm-making, design a gift for love ones (gypsum casting), nature’s workshop (miniature garden), personalised accessory making (bracelet, headbands and necklace with names), slime-making experiences, and access to the Dig It Dance Show. Packages start at Dhs169 for the one-day course and Dhs599 for a five-day course.

