There’s only one place to catch them this Eid…

Eid Al Adha is just around the corner and we already know it’s going to be an extra-long weekend. One of the most exciting parts about the Eid celebrations is the stunning firework display at Dubai Festival City Mall.

During Eid Al Fitr earlier this year fireworks could also be seen at The Beach, JBR and The Pointe, however the only place you’ll be able to see them this time around is at Festival City.

The dazzling fireworks will take place on the second day of Eid Sunday July 10, alongside IMAGINE, the incredible water, lights and laser show that takes place daily at Dubai Festival City. They’ve designed a bespoke show especially for the Eid Al Adha celebrations, with the fireworks taking place at 8pm.

Visitors can expect to marvel at the expertly choreographed shows, which will synchronise fire, water and lights to the bright and beautiful fireworks. Best of all, the exciting performances are 100 per cent free for everyone to come and enjoy.

The public and private sector holiday dates have been announced for Eid Al Adha 2022, with a four-day weekend incoming. For both sectors, the holiday will begin on Friday July 8 and take place until Monday July 11. Work will then resume on Tuesday July 12.