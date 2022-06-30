It’s a four day weekend for everyone…

Out of office, almost on – a long weekend is coming up. Public and private sector employees will enjoy a four-day weekend on the occasion of Eid Al Adha 2022, officials have announced.

According to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the four-day weekend will begin on Friday July 8 and run until Monday July 11. Work will resume on Tuesday July 12.

#MOHRE announces the #EidAlAdha holiday in the private sector from 8 – 11 July. Work will resume on Tuesday, 12 July. Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/kHaDKVkJCj — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 30, 2022

The announcement comes after Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the Dhu Al Hijja crescent moon on Wednesday evening, announced by the kingdom’s Supreme Court. This marks the beginning of the Dhu Al Hijja Islamic month, which is followed by Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of the month. As such, the first day of Eid Al Adha has been confirmed as Saturday July 9.

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

The occasion of Eid Al Adha is usually marked with a few days off for both the public and private sectors, however, as with any Islamic holidays, decisions are based on the phases of the moon, so we won’t know the exact dates until the moon has been officially sited.