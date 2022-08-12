A staycation at this sky-high hotel comes with great perks this month

Sponsored: What more could you ask for…

If you’re on the lookout for your next August staycation, make it at the lifestyle hotel, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences.

Your stay in August in a signature room will grant you a complimentary room upgrade plus breakfast the next day for two for Dhs750++.

Now, as relaxing as staying in your hotel room is, there’s plenty to explore and some great deals to help you save.

Treat yourself to a memorable dining experience

To keep your tastebuds satisfied during your stay, head on over to Carna. The contemporary steakhouse concept is helmed by the legendary Butcher, Dario Cecchini and is located high up on the 74th floor of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences.

Chow down on prime cuts of some of the finest steaks sourced from around the world. There are recently introduced vegetarian options for the vegetarians too such as baby hearts of romaine with Carna’s garlic Caesar dressing, Parmigiano, croutons and watermelon radish.

Pair your meal with all-natural ingredients and an extensive wine list and you’re in for a memorable meal. During your stay, you will enjoy a cool 25 per cent discount on food and beverages.

Opt for the ultimate retreat

Take your staycation retreat up a notch by making a booking at the serene Ciel Spa where you will go on a relaxing and purifying journey of rejuvenation and indulgence. Hotel guests will receive a 25 per cent discount from a number of selected wellness treatments on the spa’s offerings.

And there’s more…

One doesn’t stay in one of the tallest hotels in Dubai and not pay a visit to its highest floor. Located on the 75th floor of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, guests are given access to the Privilege infinity pool. Even if you aren’t swimming, it’s a must-visit to soak in those iconic views of Dubai.

Excited? Make your bookings in advance by sending an email to reservations.dubai@slshotels.com with the promo code SLSSUMMER2022