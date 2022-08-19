Don't wait around to avail of these summer offers at Caesars Palace Dubai

Sponsored: It’s the ‘Summer of More’ at Caesars Palace Dubai…

Don’t let the Dubai humidity stop you from having fun. There is plenty happening at the luxurious five-star Caesars Palace Dubai to keep you cool and entertained. From pool passes to dining deals, rejuvenating spa sessions and more, there’s something for everyone at this luxury beachfront resort. Fortuna Pool For families looking for a good time, opt for a family pass for Dhs560. Good for two adults and two children, the pass will grant you an early supper (three-course meal) at Bacchanal with soft drinks and the kids club. Neptune Pool Bar For a bit of splashy outdoor fun, head to Neptune Pool Bar. The pool and beach club experience comes with cabanas equipped with sun loungers, cold refreshments, and dedicated waiter service. Over the weekday, pool pass prices start from Dhs280, and over the weekend it’s Dhs380 – all fully redeemable on food and beverages. For little one’s ages four to 11, it’s Dhs100 and under 4s go free.

Qua Spa

For a little bit of escapism, the award-winning concept Qua Spa lays on the royal treatment to soothe mind and body. Book a 50-minute spa treatment of your choice on a weekday and you will receive complimentary pool and beach access plus a 15 per cent discount on food and beverages when the hunger pangs hit.

Early Bird Offer

Feast your senses on a culinary journey around the world at Caesars Palace Dubai. It’s packed with top restaurants and early diners needn’t feel left out. Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen serves up show-stopping theatre and world-class cooking including Ramsay’s signature beef wellington and sticky toffee pudding. Leave your expectations behind and experience Chinese and Asian Classics with a creative twist at Demon Duck by Chef Alvin Leung. Retreat to Havana Social Club for an extensive selection of Caribbean drinks alongside chilled Latin beats.

From 6pm to 8pm, diners will receive a 30 per cent discount at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Demon Duck and Havana Social Club.

Kids Eat Free

Have little ones? Enjoy breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina skyline while feasting on Amalfi-cost inspired Mediterranean classics at Venus Ristorante. Or savour French classics for dinner at Bacchanal in its charming setting.

Kids under 12 will be able to dine for free with every paying adult.

These offers are valid until September 30, 2022.

Ceasars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Tel: (04) 556 6666. caesars.com