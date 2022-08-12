The change appeared on phones during the day…

Eagle-eyed residents may have spotted a change to their network provider name on Friday, August 12 to ‘Youth Day’. Spotted it and wondering ‘why?’. Well, it’s to help celebrate international youth day.

The change has so far been spotted on Du and Virgin sims, but we presume it’ll pop up on Etisalat soon.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to his twitter last night to appreciate the youth of UAE.

شباب الإمارات وقود نهضتنا .. شباب الإمارات ضمان مستقبلنا .. شباب الإمارات حماة دارنا .. من يراهن على غيرهم خاسر .. ومن يحتزم بهم هو الرابح … #اليوم_العالمي_للشباب pic.twitter.com/PkgSsX0Ghy — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 11, 2022

What does the tweet translate to?

Our best translator tells us it says ‘The youth of the Emirates are the fuel for our renaissance. The youth of the Emirates are the guarantee of our future. The youth of the Emirates are the protectors of our home. Whoever bets on others is a loser… and whoever is firm with them is the winner. #international_youth_day’

What is the video about?

The minute-long video features citizens making their mark in a variety of fields.

They include Fatma Khalid, a chief cultural guide, Maryam Buhumaid, a robotics engineer, Abdulrahman Belgaizi, a shipwright, Maitha Rashid, who is carrying out national service, and Shamma Al Thehli, who secured first place in a Korean speech contest in the UAE.

Chefs, triathletes, a camel owner, a horse rider, an engineer and a pilot are among the other top achievers featured in the footage.

What is international youth day?

International Youth Day is an awareness day designated by the United Nations as of August 12, 2000. The purpose of the day is to draw attention to a set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth. The theme for 2022 is “Intergenerational solidarity: Creating a world for all ages”.

Earlier this summer, on July 14, residents found that their phone read ‘UAE Vision’. That was to help show support to UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan and the priorities he had outlined for the UAE. You can read more about it here.

