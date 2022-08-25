Sponsored: Make a splash at the coolest pool party of the summer…

It’s been three years since Atlantis, The Palm brought its thrilling after hours waterpark festival to Aquaventure. But to say goodbye to the summer in style, Aquaventure After Dark returns this Saturday August 27, and it’s one final summer fiesta you won’t want to miss.

Turning down the lights and cranking up the volume, water park fans aged 16 and above will be able to experience a fun-drenched evening from 7pm until midnight, at the world’s largest waterpark. Tickets are on sale now for Dhs249 when pre-bought online, while a limited selection will also be available on the door for Dhs299.

In charge of dictating the tempo a line-up of top DJs includes DJ Keza, DJ Kaboo and DJ Mr. Shef Codes each bringing the vibes to three dedicated live DJ zones.

Featuring pumping music zones and stacks of inflatable fun, Aquaventure Waterpark will offer visitors the chance to take on more than 50 top waterslides across three action-packed towers, with the added fear factor of it being by night. Prepare to get super-soaked as you whip through tunnels, defy gravity on a raft, and dunk down into a plunge pool at many of the new rides. Whizz round the Aquaconda after dark, cool down with a spin through the lazy river by nightfall, or take on The Leap Of Faith in total darkness.

With all that sliding, you’ll be needing a snack – and Aquaventure thought of that too. Arabic mezze, freshly baked pizzas, shawarma, falafel, dosa, fish & chips and barbeque hot off the grill will all be available for hungry thrill-seekers.

We’ll race you to the slides…

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, 7pm to 12am, Saturday August 27, Dhs249 online, Dhs299 at the gate. Tel: (04) 426 2000. aquaventurewaterpark.com