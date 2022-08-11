These Dubai concept stores combine cafe-style dining with a dose of retail therapy…

Shopping and eating are two of our favourite pastimes. Even more so, when stores combine the act of eating and the art of shopping into one neat little package.

We’ve rounded up some of Dubai’s coolest concept stores that do double-duty as cafes and hip boutiques.

That Concept Store

The clue is in the name at That Concept Store, which opened last year at Mall of the Emirates and offers shoppers two floors of fashion’s most sought-after cult brands. But more than just shopping, That Concept Store is home to a grooming area, beauty hub, fitness centre and No57 Cafe.

That Concept Store, Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, daily 10am to midnight. @thatconceptstore

Gigi

Whether you’re looking to update your home or wardrobe, a trip to Gigi Concept Store is sure to fill you with inspiration. A gilded gold emporium at Galleria Mall, carefully curated rails are neatly lined with pieces from brands like Zayan The Label and Silkylicious. And once you’re all shopped out, perch up at the coffee bar for your caffeine fix.

Gigi Concept Store, Galleria Mall, Al Barsha 2, 10am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)4 399 1550, @gigi.galleria

The Edit Dubai

Transforming a nondescript warehouse in Al Quoz into one of Dubai’s coolest concept stores is The Edit. Part fashion store, part gallery, The Edit is home to brands like linen-loving House of Sunny, resortwear Cala de la Cruz and Acler. This summer, they even added a matcha bar, where you can sip on a variety of drinks that will make you glow from the inside out.

Warehouse 48, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, 10am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)4 548 9553

The Lighthouse

This multi-tasking concept store in D3 covers a lot of bases. Settle into the Scandi-chic space for breakfasts of flaky pastries, laidback lunches, sundowners on the terrace, and dinners of mouthwatering Mediterranean fare. Alongside the dining room, there’s a sleek design store, stocked with coffee-table books and other arty finds.

The Lighthouse, Building 6, Dubai Design District, daily 9am to 4pm, dinner from 6.30pm. Tel: (04) 4226024. facebook.com/thelighthouseAE

Comptoir 102

Perfect your boho aesthetic at Comptoir 102, the edgy concept store and cafe in Jumeirah 1. Not only is it home to some of Dubai’s most covetable homewares, jewellery items and clothes, it also boasts a hip cafe dishing out virtuous salads, plant-based desserts, and the cult-status vegan cheese platter.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)56 564 6576. comptoir102.com

Maisan15

Maisan15 has popped up in the Barsha South space once occupied by art cafe Cabin. The art-meets-eats vibe continues here, with homegrown talent lining the walls, and a creative blend of culinary inspirations on the menu. Popular dishes include the croque maisan (think the love child of pide and croque madame), and the parmesan scramble served with puffy Indian bread. The leafy courtyard is one of Dubai’s hidden gems.

Maisan15, Al Barsha South, daily 9am to 11pm. instagram.com/maisan15

XVA Art Cafe

Hidden in the historic heart of Al Fahidi, XVA is an arty assembly of hotel, gallery, boutique and stunning courtyard cafe. Settle into a cushioned nook or the shaded courtyard to dine on vibrant vegetarian fare and refreshing mint lemonades. Afterwards, browse works from local artists in the gallery, and shop for handpainted ceramics, jewellery, clothing and artworks in the bijou boutique.

XVA Gallery, Hotel & Cafe, Al Fahidi, Bur Dubai, cafe open daily, 7am to 10pm; gallery open daily, 10am to 6pm. xvahotel.com

Amongst Few

Ultra-sharp streetwear, vinyl and vegan eats are the hallmarks of homegrown label Amongst Few. Shop for Amongst Few’s own line of clothing, the latest sneaker drops, plus records, fragrances and books in the pared back, polished concrete store, before heading a few doors down to the cafe for coffee and all-day breakfasts. Need a trim? Nip to their barbershop, Unison, in the same mall.

Amongst Few, Palm Strip Mall, Jumeirah 1, flagship store open daily, 10am to 7pm; cafe open daily, 9am to 8pm. amongstfew.com

Kulture House

Just down the road from Comptoir 102 lies Kulture House, offering an Insta-worthy assembly of colourful homewares, lavish fabrics, handcrafted jewellery and haute cafe food.

106 Beach Road (opposite Beach Centre), daily 9am to 6pm. Tel: (0)56 3288 817. @kulturehousedubai

